Denny Hamlin clinches 60th Cup Series win despite costly blunder in Las Vegas, becomes first NASCAR driver to enter Championship 4

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin clinched his 60th career victory, winning the South Point 400 held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday. However, his risky maneuver during the 267-lap race could have cost him his triumph and his chance to advance to the Championship Four race.Hamlin had his goals straight from the qualifying session. He secured the pole position for the main event with a best lap time of 29.12 seconds, reaching a top speed of 184.85 mph. Despite a strong start, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver faced challenges in engaging fifth gear.The JGR driver then finished the first run of the race in P4. He maintained his spot during stage two and finished it in the same place. Moving to the final stage, Denny Hamlin got the lead and decided to stay out while everyone pitted. But later, when Hamlin went into the pits on lap 219, his plan backfired. The #11 team's jackman struggled to lift the right side of Hamlin's car, costing him valuable time.After losing the lead, the NASCAR veteran paved his way up to the top. During the closing lap of the 267-lap race, Chase Briscoe was leading the race while Kyle Larson was running second. Following that, Hamlin overtook Larson on lap 263 and began challenging Briscoe for the lead.One lap later, the JGR driver passed his teammate and crossed the finish line in P1. He became the first driver this season to secure a spot in the championship four race. Meanwhile, the Hendrick Motorsports driver finished the race as the runner-up. While Hamlin's teammate, Christopher Bell, was in P3.&quot;11 team deserved that race&quot;: Denny Hamlin got candid about his Kansas race incidentFollowing Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin's intimidating personality, a fan called him out on his run-in with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace. The incident happened during the closing laps of the race and gave Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott the chance to take the lead.On the final restart of the race, Wallace was leading the pack, and Hamlin went after him with everything the #11 Toyota had. However, both Toyotas made contact, allowing the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver the chance to secure his second win of the season. Reflecting on this incident, a fan criticized the JGR driver and wrote:&quot;I know a lot will bring up on how Bubba and Bell raced and how Denny raced Bubba are the same, and while I understand that, I think what Denny did was more careless. With no power steering I feel like Denny drove it in with the mindset of “if he’s in the wall so be it”. Not only did he take himself out, he took out his driver and possibly a shot at any 23XI driver in the R8 and gave the win to a Chevy. Not smart.&quot;However, Denny Hamlin was not going to sit and take the criticism. He replied to the fan,fan, explaining his side, and stated:&quot;Give me a break. I was off the gas and on the brakes 100yds before the 23 let off. I was turning as hard as I could given the aero situation. 11 team deserved that race. It didn’t work out.&quot;Denny Hamlin wrapped the 273-lap race as the runner-up and crossed the finish line 0.069 seconds behind Chase Elliott. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace finished the Kansas Speedway race in P5.