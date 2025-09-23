Denny Hamlin concedes JGR can’t keep up with Team Penske’s speed

A video shared by Dirty Mo Media on X showed Denny Hamlin acknowledging that Joe Gibbs Racing does not have the speed to match Team Penske. The focus was on Phoenix, where Penske cars have looked unbeatable under the current rules.Dirty Mo Media is part of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s media group and often posts behind-the-scenes NASCAR content. Their caption summed up the issue:“Is Phoenix a huge red flag for anyone that isn’t named Penske?”In the clip, Denny Hamlin explained that Cup cars change every week, which is why active drivers need to be involved in testing. He added that setup and grip are the deciding factors. When asked whether Penske should make it to Phoenix, Hamlin said:&quot;If you’re not a Penske fan, that’s probably what you should hope.&quot;Hamlin also made it clear that JGR cannot close the gap in a short time. He added:“It will take an extensive overhauling of philosophy to get another 2% of grip out of our cars.”Hamlin’s comments indicate how far behind Joe Gibbs Racing feels. He was honest that small changes won’t make a difference. Penske’s cars are handling the current aero package and tire combination in a way no one else can.Ryan Blaney is proof of that advantage. The Team Penske driver is leading the championship and has already secured his spot in the Round of 8 with a win at New Hampshire. Blaney led 116 laps in that race and kept control through the final restart. This was his third win of the season and gave him more breathing room in the playoffs.In the playoff picture, both drivers are strong. Blaney locked in early with his win, while Hamlin is fifth in points, sitting 27 points above the cut line.Trouble inside Joe Gibbs Racing, the Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs incidentDenny Hamlin has also had to deal with issues within his own team. In the New Hampshire playoff race, he and his teammate Ty Gibbs clashed on track. Gibbs blocked Hamlin for several laps, leading to repeated contact. Eventually, Hamlin spun Gibbs into the wall, ending Gibbs’ race early.On his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin shared his frustration. He said, as quoted by Dirty Mo Media: “I would think that... Ty would want one of us to win a championship. It’s his name on the building.”Despite the incident, Denny Hamlin’s 2025 season has been strong. He has five wins, including a major one at World Wide Technology Raceway that gave Toyota its 200th Cup Series win. That also brought Hamlin to 59 career victories, just one behind Kevin Harvick for 10th on the all-time list.Still, as Denny Hamlin himself admitted, none of that changes the fact that Team Penske has more speed right now. Unless Joe Gibbs Racing finds something new, Penske will be the team to beat at Phoenix.