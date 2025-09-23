Denny Hamlin concedes JGR can’t keep up with Team Penske’s speed

By Dipti Sood
Published Sep 23, 2025 02:27 GMT
AUTO: SEP 21 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 - Source: Getty
Denny Hamlin (#11 Joe Gibbs Racing Progressive Toyota) on pit road prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 on September 21, 2025, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH- Source: Getty

A video shared by Dirty Mo Media on X showed Denny Hamlin acknowledging that Joe Gibbs Racing does not have the speed to match Team Penske. The focus was on Phoenix, where Penske cars have looked unbeatable under the current rules.

Ad

Dirty Mo Media is part of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s media group and often posts behind-the-scenes NASCAR content. Their caption summed up the issue:

“Is Phoenix a huge red flag for anyone that isn’t named Penske?”

In the clip, Denny Hamlin explained that Cup cars change every week, which is why active drivers need to be involved in testing. He added that setup and grip are the deciding factors. When asked whether Penske should make it to Phoenix, Hamlin said:

Ad
Trending
"If you’re not a Penske fan, that’s probably what you should hope."

Hamlin also made it clear that JGR cannot close the gap in a short time. He added:

“It will take an extensive overhauling of philosophy to get another 2% of grip out of our cars.”
Ad

Hamlin’s comments indicate how far behind Joe Gibbs Racing feels. He was honest that small changes won’t make a difference. Penske’s cars are handling the current aero package and tire combination in a way no one else can.

Ryan Blaney is proof of that advantage. The Team Penske driver is leading the championship and has already secured his spot in the Round of 8 with a win at New Hampshire. Blaney led 116 laps in that race and kept control through the final restart. This was his third win of the season and gave him more breathing room in the playoffs.

Ad

In the playoff picture, both drivers are strong. Blaney locked in early with his win, while Hamlin is fifth in points, sitting 27 points above the cut line.

Trouble inside Joe Gibbs Racing, the Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs incident

Denny Hamlin has also had to deal with issues within his own team. In the New Hampshire playoff race, he and his teammate Ty Gibbs clashed on track. Gibbs blocked Hamlin for several laps, leading to repeated contact. Eventually, Hamlin spun Gibbs into the wall, ending Gibbs’ race early.

Ad

On his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin shared his frustration. He said, as quoted by Dirty Mo Media:

“I would think that... Ty would want one of us to win a championship. It’s his name on the building.”

Despite the incident, Denny Hamlin’s 2025 season has been strong. He has five wins, including a major one at World Wide Technology Raceway that gave Toyota its 200th Cup Series win. That also brought Hamlin to 59 career victories, just one behind Kevin Harvick for 10th on the all-time list.

Still, as Denny Hamlin himself admitted, none of that changes the fact that Team Penske has more speed right now. Unless Joe Gibbs Racing finds something new, Penske will be the team to beat at Phoenix.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications