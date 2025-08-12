  • NASCAR
Denny Hamlin defends Ross Chastain in Kyle Busch incident, comes clean on his involvement in wrecking the NASCAR champion

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Aug 12, 2025 03:03 GMT
Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch
Ross Chastain(L), Denny Hamlin(C) and Kyle Busch(R) - Source: Getty

Denny Hamlin reflected on his three-wide incident with Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain and absolved the latter of any wrongdoing. Hamlin admitted that he 'wasn't willing to give any more room' for Busch due to a previous incident between the two.

During Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen, Busch got knocked sideways near 12th after Hamlin clipped his rear. The contact stemmed from a chain reaction that began as Chastain dove on the inside of Hamlin over turn 7, and by that time, Busch was already a car length ahead and was unaware of the three-wide situation.

Once Busch slid up the track, he turned into Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota, and their tires hooked together, which straightened their path and helped them avoid the walls. Both drivers ended up outside the top 20, while Chastain rounded out the top 10.

On the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin outlined his views on the incident, saying,

"I don't think it was Ross's fault. Yes, he dived in there late, but I got up the racetrack and I got into Kyle. Kyle got into me the corner before I was racing two by two with someone, and I think he came from a ways back and just jammed it in there, made a ton of contact, bounced me up into the 45, and so I went into that corner, I'm like, well, you know, I'm noonna cut him any break right."
"See the one, he dives in there, and so I leave room for the one and the eight's not really leaving me a whole lot of room. Am I gonna let you just run over me and now I'm going to lift for you. It wasn't ross's fault. It was inadvertent contact," he added.
Despite a top-5 start, the result marked Kyle Busch's third consecutive outing outside the top 20.

Kyle Busch shares a candid response on the Denny Hamlin-Ross Chastain incident

NASCAR analyst Lee Spencer shared a radio excerpt of Kyle Busch during the 90-lap event at Watkins Glen, where the No. 8 driver was heard lashing out at Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain. When asked what the team could do to help the 40-year-old, Busch shared a blunt comment.

"Not racing with d**kheads would certainly help"
Kyle Busch&#039;s response to contact with Denny Hamlin. Source:@X/CandiceSpencer
Kyle Busch's response to contact with Denny Hamlin. Source:@X/CandiceSpencer

With just two races left in the regular season, Kyle Busch faces mounting pressure to secure his playoff berth. The Richard Childress Racing driver is currently 102 points behind the cutline but is still in mathematical contention for the top 16.

Up next, he heads to Richmond Raceway for 400 laps around the D-shaped oval. As a multi-time winner at the track, Busch is yet to find success in the Next Gen Era, with his highest placing coming from a third-place result back in 2023.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
