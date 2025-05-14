Denny Hamlin dismantles Alex Bowman’s Kansas accusation

Denny Hamlin has broken the narrative of Alex Bowman's incorrect accusation. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver found himself on the receiving end of the Hendrick Motorsports rival's anger, however, he proved his innocence in the Kansas incident during the recent episode of Actions Detrimental.

Ad

Hamlin, Bowman, and Zane Smith fiercely battled three-wide for the seventh position coming off Turn 2 on Lap 95. But as the distance between their doors reduced, Bowman's #48 Chevy made contact with the outside wall, enraging him.

Moreover, when Hamlin waved from his #11 Toyota Camry's window to indicate "what the hell" Bowman did, the HMS driver reached his tipping point, and didn't hold back from blaming Hamlin for the incident.

Denny Hamlin said during the podcast that he saw the replay and the SMT data. The 56-time Cup Series race winner iterated he "never made contact" with Bowman and that the latter was unreasonably pissed.

Ad

Trending

"I gave Bowman 'What the Hell!'" Hamlin said about waving to the HMS rival after the incident. "We never made contact, I never made contact...I got on social media after the race, and it says, 'Alex is pissed at #11 (Hamlin) for running him in the fence,' and I was like, 'What!? What is he talking about?' I'm looking at SMT the whole plane ride home. I never even got close to this guy, what is he talking about?" (16:22 onwards).

Ad

Ad

Alex Bowman finished fifth at the Kansas Speedway after beginning the 267-lap race from fifth.

Clutch issues derailed Denny Hamlin's Kansas Speedway race

Kyle Busch- NASCAR: Food City 500 - Source: Imagn

After suffering from the brunt of a DNF at the preceding race in Texas, Denny Hamlin was primed for a promising comeback in Kansas. The JGR driver started 14th but weaved his way through the pack to post seventh and eighth-place finishes in both Stages.

Ad

Moreover, with less than 80 laps until the checkered flag dropped, Hamlin overtook Christopher Bell for the fourth position, nearing his 57th Cup Series victory. However, clutch issues proved disastrous for the #11 team. Hamlin stalled while attempting to exit the pit box and returned three laps later for behind-the-wall repairs.

Nonetheless, the NASCAR veteran was forced to call off his 12th race weekend prematurely, resulting in a second consecutive DNF.

“I have no idea. That was the first one I’ve lost...It lost all of its throw, and it was rock hard. It never engaged. Let’s just pretend the throw is this long, it went to this long, and at the bottom of it, it was just rock hard. It stopped engaging," Hamlin said (1:10.56 onwards).

With two wins, five top-5s, and six top-10s, Denny Hamlin will enter the next points-paying race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ranked seventh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aneesh Aneesh is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. An ardent sports fan since his early lawn tennis days, he has showcased his keenness in NASCAR, and has already garnered 5 million views at Sportskeeda thanks to his meticulous work.



When it comes to NASCAR, his top picks are Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, while in Formula 1, he fervently supports Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. He believes F1 should continue to have more races in courses than in street circuits and feels NASCAR should be more proactive about global promotions to reach F1’s popularity level.



He is very particular about his sourcing for articles, largely relying on the official website of F1 and NASCAR, and relies on understanding different perspectives by browsing through social media and reputed publications for unique story angles.



Even in his spare time, Aneesh is keen to learn more about F1 cars and studies various aspects of them, including its design and engine. He enjoys driving himself and often explores new parts of his city when he can. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.