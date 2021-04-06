Denny Hamlin gets called out for doxing an Uber Eats driver

Denny Hamlin is not a happy man after encounter with an Uber eats driver

Denny Hamlin is the points leader heading into Saturday night's race at Martinsville Speedway but has made the news for doxing an Uber Eats driver. Unfortunately for Hamlin, fans have been targeting him on Twitter, even calling him a "Karen" for his actions.

The series of events started on Saturday night when Denny Hamlin posted a tweet calling his delivery driver a derogatory name. Although it is unknown what the driver did to earn this kind of name-calling, it is worth noting that Denny Hamlin has had anger issues in the past.

Dear @Uber. This guy that is driving around Miami south beach is a complete douche bag. pic.twitter.com/MpGbzZvMqv — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 4, 2021

Denny Hamlin is one of NASCAR's resident bad guys. He gained this reputation after a last-lap crash with Joey Logano in 2013, and his run-in with Chase Elliott in 2017. However, he is mostly known for being a relaxed personality off the track, which makes this incident bizarre.

Surprisingly, this isn't Denny Hamlin's first issue with an Uber driver. In 2016, Hamlin claimed that an Uber driver drove 30 miles under the speed limit and was swerving between cars. The 40-year-old claimed that he didn't want to give the Uber driver a bad rating, but felt that he had to.

Speaking to TMZ in 2016 about the incident, Denny Hamlin said:

“I actually had to turn one Uber driver in because he was awful. He was driving like 30 miles an hour below the speed limit and he was swerving all over the road. I felt bad. After all, I like giving good ratings because I like getting picked up, but that guy was terrible.”

denny you're a nascar driver why would you need an uber — brookie bee benson × venti haven't (@tomboyshirogane) April 4, 2021

It is difficult to know what is bothering Denny Hamlin. The 40-year-old is the points leader in the Cup Series, but he seems to have lingering stress. Whether the Uber driver who didn't deliver his meal on time is at the root of the problem or merely a projection of deeper anger remains to be seen.