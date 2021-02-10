Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing land new sponsor for Cup and Xfinity in 2021

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) will be welcoming a new sponsor for the 2021 season. Offerpad, a home-buying company, will feature as primary sponsor for select races in the team's NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series campaigns.

Denny Hamlin, who will be gunning for his fourth Daytona 500 victory on Feb. 14, will have Offerpad on his No. 11 Toyota at Phoenix Raceway (Mar. 14) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 10).

We’d like to welcome @Offerpad to the team! Get a full look at the new No. 11 #Camry now at https://t.co/Ry1h87tl4N pic.twitter.com/63Qpx3K3q7 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 8, 2021

Welcoming Offerpad to JGR, Denny Hamlin said in a team release:

"It’s always exciting to welcome a new partner into our sport and I’m thrilled to have Offerpad on board with us."

Harrison Burton, who drives in the Xfinity Series for JGR, will also have Offerpad on his No. 20 Toyota for a total of four Xfinity races, including Talladega Superspeedway (Apr. 24), Texas Motor Speedway (Jun. 12), Atlanta Motor Speedway (Jul. 10), and Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 27).

"The goal for our 20 team is to build off the momentum we had last year and having Offerpad come on board is just added incentive. I can’t wait to get our season started,” said the 2020 Xfinity Rookie of The Year Burton.

Burton won four races in the Xfinity Series in 2020 en route to a fourth-place finish in the points.

Why is Denny Hamlin one to watch out for in 2021?

Denny Hamlin finished sixth in the 2011 Busch Clash on Tuesday.

Denny Hamlin's second place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings in 2010 remains his best finish till date. In 2020, he missed another chance to better that, finishing fourth in the Round of 4 at Homestead and ending the season with seven wins, 18 top 5s, and an average finish of 9.3.

Stop playing with my emotions https://t.co/7w7sWTSmdX — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) January 31, 2021

Of Hamlin's three Daytona 500 wins, he won two on the trot between 2019-20, becoming only the fourth Cup Series driver in history to pull it off. On Sunday, Feb. 14, he will be looking to become the first driver ever to win three editions of "The Great American Race" in a row.

The JGR driver is also just six wins shy of 50 Cup victories, a milestone attained by only 14 other drivers.

