NASCAR drivers approaching milestones in 2021 Cup season

The NASCAR 2021 season is almost upon us. With less than three weeks to go before the opener at Daytona, continuous developments are taking place with regards to the teams and drivers.

Let us just zero in and take a look at the drivers who are approaching possible milestones in the season ahead.

#1 Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick is just two victories shy of completing a total of 60 career Cup wins.

That, however, doesn't look like a goal too distant considering Harvick has won multiple races in his eight consecutive seasons thus far.

He is also going into the 2021 season with back-to-back 675 race appearances and has not missed a single race since 2002.

Provided Harvick does not miss any race this season, he is set to breach the 700 mark at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, come August 15.

In addition to that, Kevin Harvick needs another 13 starts to complete a total of 1,200 career starts across NASCAR's racing divisions.

#2 Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch too will be chasing a total of 60 Cup wins this season. He, however, needs three more wins to get to that mark.

The NASCAR legend that Busch is, he hasn't gone winless in the 16 seasons he has been a part of so far. A win this season would extent his streak to 17 seasons with a Cup victory.

The 35-year-old Busch will also be eyeing to get to 600 career Cup starts mark.

Subject to him not missing any races, he should be able to get there at the Las Vegas playoff race on September 26th.

In the Xfinity Series, Kyle Busch needs three more victories to get to 100 wins, and only the solitary victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to get to 60 wins.

#3 Denny Hamlin

Come February 14th and Denny Hamlin would be keen to get behind the wheels of his No. 11 Toyota to become the first driver to win three Daytona 500's back-to-back.

His two consecutive wins(2019,2020) made him only the fourth driver in history to do so.

The Joe Gibbs Racing(JGR) driver also needs another six wins to breach the 50 Cup wins mark. He currently stands at 44 victories.

#4 Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. will be going into 2021 needing another three victories to get to 30 Cup wins.

Another significant milestone that awaits Truex Jr. is 10,000 career laps led in Cup. He would, however, need to lead another 144 laps to get to that magical mark.

#5 Joey Logano

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion will also go into the 2021 season eyeing the 30 Cup wins target. He currently stands at 26 victories.

It will be interesting to see how he goes about it considering he hasn't won four races in a season since 2015.

#6 Kurt Busch

Much like Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch will go into the 2021 season looking to hit the 10,000 laps led mark. He is 98 away from getting there.

For the record, he led a total of 169 laps in 2020.

#7 Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, the current NASCAR champion, who has been having a dream run racing on road courses, finds himself just two wins shy of six back-to-back Cup road course victories.

If he happens to get there, he would go level with NASCAR Hall of Famer, Jeff Gordon.

#8 Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Austin Dillon

Ryan Newman needs another 11 starts to get to 700 in his Cup career.

If he does not miss any until May 2nd at the Kansas Speedway, he should be able to get to the milestone.

On the other hand, eight more starts for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and he will get to 300 in his NASCAR Cup career.

And Austin Dillon would need to race the whole of 2021 season(36 races) in its entirety to reach the 300 mark. He is currently at the 264 Cup starts.

