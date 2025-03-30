Denny Hamlin drops sarcastic suggestion for NASCAR amid caution filled Martinsville race

Denny Hamlin dropped a sarcastic response to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday night. The race featured 14 cautions and one red flag.

The chaotic nature of this race has sparked calls for NASCAR to address driving standards and restore respect in short-track racing. The chaotic race saw 104 laps under yellow flag conditions, where Austin Hill emerged as the winner of the US Marine Corps 250 after navigating a Multi-car wreck involving Rookie driver Taylor Gray (who led for 66 laps near the end) and Sammy Smith. Smith’s aggressive driving sent Gray Spinning, which allowed Austin Hill to sneak past and earn Richard Childress his 100th win in the series.

Denny Hamlin took to X to drop a verdict on the race and introduced an “avoidable contact” penalty:

"Martinsville is a track that could use a “avoidable contact” penalty."

Denny Hamlin is competing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, and is also the co-owner of 23XI Racing (a team he co-owns with NBA Legend, Michael Jordan). He has won the Daytona 500 three times (2016, 2020, and 2021).

As of March 29, Hamlin has competed in six races, securing two top-five finishes and three top-ten finishes. His best result came at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he finished fifth after starting from 23rd. Hamlin is currently ranked 8th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 164 points. His average finish position is 13.83.

When Denny Hamlin delivered blunt opinion on why fans seemed put off by him

Denny Hamlin believes he's more relatable to NASCAR fans than they think, despite his success and the "flashy stuff" that comes with it. He emphasizes that he "came from nothing" and had to work his way up, which he feels aligns with the struggles of many fans.

Hamlin suggests that his enjoyment of the rewards of his hard work might be misinterpreted, creating a disconnect with those who may see him as out of touch.

“I feel like the fans feel like they don’t relate to me at all. I mean, I do have flashy stuff and this, that and the other. But honestly, I feel we are more similar than people understand.”

“I came from nothing. I definitely had to come up the tough way, but it made me appreciate when I did get success. When I did find success, I was like, ‘Hey, I should be able to enjoy this. I should be able to have nice things because I worked really, really hard for it.’ I think that stuff kind of rubs fans generally the wrong way,” Denny Hamlin further explained.

Looking ahead to the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick predicts a win for Hamlin. Harvick points to Hamlin's strong track record at Martinsville, where he has multiple wins, top-fives, and top-10s. He believes Hamlin's recent consistent performance, combined with increased sponsor support, indicates a high potential for success at the upcoming race.

