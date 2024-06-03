Denny Hamlin family takes adopted pup home in first-class comfort after St. Louis trip

Denny Hamlin and his family went on a small outing to the St. Louis Arch during the Enjoy Illinois 300 race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. Jordan Fish, Hamlin's fiance, shared a glimpse of the trip along with a narration of the story of how the Hamlin family adopted a puppy at the Gateway Arch in Missouri.

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish got engaged earlier this year in January. They are parents to two daughters. Taylor James Hamlin, the eldest, was born in 2013. Four years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Molly Gold Hamlin, in 2017.

Jordan Fish shared a snippet of their younger daughter taking their adopted puppy home in first-class comfort on her Instagram story. Fish captioned the post:

"Homeward Bound"

Jordan Fish's Instagram story

Here's a glimpse of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver holding the pup in his arms:

Trending

An excerpt from Jordan Fish's Instagram story

Jordan Fish also narrated the story of how they came across the pup which they now call 'Lulu'. In her Instagram story, Fish said that they saw a Park Ranger with a puppy when they were about to leave the Arch.

Fish claimed that the Park Ranger had found the puppy next to the Mississippi River that goes by the St. Louis Arch. The Park ranger was about to take the puppy to the pound but couldn't on a Saturday. So the Hamlin daughters and Jordan decided to adopt the pup.

Here's another picture posted by Jordan Fish on Instagram:

Jordan Fish's Instagram story

Denny Hamlin's fiance Jordan Fish competes in the Motor Racing Outreach charity race

Denny Hamlin's fiance Jordan Fish and several other NASCAR drivers' wives and girlfriends recently competed in a Motor Racing Outreach charity race.

Trackhouse Motorplex recently hosted the 2024 MRO Better Half Dash. Justin Haley's wife Haley Mottinger, Daniel Hemric's wife Kenzie Hemric, and John Hunter Nemechek's wife Taylor Nemechek also participated in the charity run.

Denny Hamlin posted a series of pictures on Instagram from the race. His wife Fish was in a go-kart prepping and racing down the circuit. Hamlin captioned the post:

"P11 for Ms. 11"

Denny Hamlin finished P2 in Sunday's race at the World Wide Technology Raceway. He retains the top spot in the overall Cup Series standings with three wins, seven top-fives, and eight top-tens after 15 races in the 2024 Cup Series season.