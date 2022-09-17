"Kyle made me a better race car driver" - Denny Hamlin talks of Kyle Busch's impact on his NASCAR career

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are teammates who drive the #18 and the #11 cars respectively for Joe Gibbs Racing. The recent announcement of Busch signing with Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, however, brings an end to their 15-year-long partnership.

Together at Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008, Busch and Hamlin have achieved considerable success for the team. Hamlin, who joined the team in 2005, knows his teammate better than almost anyone in the garage. He also knows that the two-time Cup Series champion not only brings trophies but the knowledge and experience needed to win those trophies, as he has seen him closely for more than a decade.

During an appearance this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Denny Hamlin spoke about Busch’s announcement and the impact he had on the former's career. He admitted that his teammate Busch made him a better race car driver, saying:

“It’s definitely a bittersweet day for sure. We kind of knew it was coming here over the last little bit. For me, personally, Kyle made me a better race car driver. That’s just the best way that I can sum it up.”

Recalling the first interaction he had with Busch, Hamlin said:

“When he came here in 2008, I’ll never forget the first time he got inside a Joe Gibbs Racing car was at a test in Atlanta, and we were there. And I remember that every run that I went out and then he would go out there and best it and be P1. I’d go to P2. Then I’d go out, and I’d best him. And then he went out, and he would best me. And it just went back and forth all afternoon.”

Denny Hamlin congratulated Kyle Busch on signing new contract with Richard Childress Racing

The 15-year-long beautiful journey of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch is coming to a close as the #18 driver is headed to Richard Childress Racing, starting in 2023.

A few moments after Busch's announcement, Hamlin posted a Tweet congratulating his long-time teammate on the next chapter of his career. He wrote:

“Congratulations to @KyleBusch and @RCRracing.This is a great opportunity for both parties to team up and win races for years to come. Thank you Kyle for being such a great teammate for the last 15 years. Good luck on the next chapter of your career. The timing could not be better”

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch have together secured 101 wins for Joe Gibbs Racing in their 15-year-long partnership in the NASCAR Cup Series. Both drivers have managed to qualify for the playoffs and will be seeing action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

