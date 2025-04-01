Denny Hamlin gets 100% real on being called the ‘villain’ of NASCAR: “If you wanna do that, I’m gonna show you”

Denny Hamlin has embraced his 'villain' persona in the NASCAR world. In an interview on the NASCAR Daily, Hamlin, who came off a win at Martinsville Speedway, said the criticisms and booing have only fueled him to beat his rivals.

Ad

After winning the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville, Hamlin celebrated with a flag saying, "11 Against The World," referencing Ohio State Football's "Ohio Against The World" slogan. Two years ago, the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver birthed the phrase, "I beat your favorite driver... all of them," following a victory at Bristol.

When asked about his bold statements and being dubbed the 'villain', the 55-time Cup race winner told NASCAR Daily host Shannon Spake:

Ad

Trending

"I think that certainly it just kind of took on a roll of itself, and I certainly had my part in it. I understand that I play into it. A lot of it comes from just the banter that I usually have day-to-day with friends, family, and everyone. I always have banter." [1:27 onwards]

"When the fans started booing and whatnot a few years ago, I just was like, 'Alright, well, if you want to do that, then I'm going to show you,'" Hamlin said.

Ad

The longtime Joe Gibbs Racing driver added:

"It just fueled me more to want to be the guy that beats your favorite driver."

Ad

Denny Hamlin started the Martinsville race fifth behind teammate and pole sitter, Christopher Bell. He concluded stage one with a ninth-place finish before dominating the field, leading 274 of 400 laps around the 0.526-mile track.

Hamlin was followed to the line by Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace. Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson completed the top five.

Denny Hamlin celebrating his win at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

Next week's action will be held at Darlington Raceway, the eighth race of the 2025 season. The Goodyear 400 is scheduled for April 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Ad

"It makes me feel good": Denny Hamlin on win celebration at Martinsville

Denny Hamlin had an eventful post-race celebration at Martinsville Speedway, performing donuts around the short track and waving the "11 Against The World" flag. He explained that the antics are part of his competitive nature as a professional racecar driver.

In a post-race interview, veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass asked why the 44-year-old driver brought out the statement flag.

Ad

"Why not is the question. Why not? I mean, it's just, that's me". [0:13 onwards]

"I mean, go shoot hoops with me, go play pickleball with me, go play golf with me. If I can't sh*t talk, then I, it takes away my superpower. It really does. I'm not nearly as good. My friends, it drives them absolutely crazy. But to me, that part of it, it fuels me and it, and it just makes me feel good. That's it,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Denny Hamlin tied Rusty Wallace on all-time NASCAR Cup Series race wins at 55 (11th on the list), the Virginia native has yet to bring home a championship. Hamlin is joined by Junior Johnson as the drivers who won 50 races without a title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback