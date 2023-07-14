Denny Hamlin gets new primary sponsors for 5 NASCAR races

On Wednesday, July 12, Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Mavis Tires & Brakes has joined Denny Hamlin’s 11 Toyota Camry as a primary sponsor for multiple-races in the ongoing NASCAR Cup Series season.

According to a press release from the team, the Mavis Tires & Brakes will adorn the #11 Toyota with this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

As part of the announcement, JGR revealed the scheme on social media that Hamlin will use in Nashville. His #11 car features a brightly-colored design with yellow door numbers and logos on both sides.

After New Hampshire, the light-blue and yellow scheme will then return at Pocono Raceway (July 23), Richmond Raceway (July 30), Michigan International Speedway (August 6), and Watkins Glen International (August 20).

In a statement, Mavis Tires & Brakes co-CEO David Sorbaro, said they feels privileged to partner with NASCAR and excited to work with JGR and Denny Hamlin.

Sorbaro said:

“It is an incredible honor to team up with NASCAR, the largest spectator sport in America, and Joe Gibbs Racing with Denny Hamlin. This union is a perfect fit — as the largest independent tire and vehicle service in the U.S., we are thrilled at the possibilities our partnership can bring.”

In a statement, Stephen Sorbaro, Mavis co-CEO said:

“Mavis was founded on value, excellent customer service and family. This is an exciting partnership that complements our dedication to the automotive industry and our connection to communities and neighborhoods around the country. We look forward to a great season with our customers and the Mavis family cheering on No. 11 for a win.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Mavis Tire and Brakes, which recently acquired Tire Kingdom and has 2,000 service centers under its various brands, to be Denny Hamlin primary sponsor for Loudon, Pocono, Richmond, Michigan and Watkins Glen. Mavis Tire and Brakes, which recently acquired Tire Kingdom and has 2,000 service centers under its various brands, to be Denny Hamlin primary sponsor for Loudon, Pocono, Richmond, Michigan and Watkins Glen. https://t.co/1HEPC5phuj

Hamlin has enjoyed success at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, scoring three wins and six runner-up finishes with JGR. His most recent win at the venue came in 2017.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mavis” – Denny Hamlin’s boss on working with new sponsor

Denny Hamlin had an amazing 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far, as he already locked his playoff spot with Kansas win. In addition to the win, he owns three poles and five top-five finishes and stands sixth in the points table with 561 points.

In a statement, Hamlin’s boss Joe Gibbs said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Mavis. It is an exciting time right now for Mavis as they continue to grow and expand their national footprint. We are looking forward to working with their team to build a successful program.”

Catch Denny Hamlin in action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Crayon 301 on Sunday, July 16. The event will commence at 2:30 pm ET and can be watched on USA and PRN.

