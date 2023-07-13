NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Loudon, New Hampshire, this weekend for the Crayon 301, which will be held at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday (July 16) and can be watched on USA, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which will begin at 12:50 pm ET on Saturday (July 15) and can be viewed live on USA and PRN.

Sunday’s race will see 36 drivers competing for over 301 laps at the 1.058-mile-long oval track, resulting in a 318.458-mile race. The track features 2-7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won last year’s Crayon 301 and will look to get his second win of the season. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Whelen Modified Tour.

NASCAR has seen 12 different and four multi-race winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (four wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (two wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (two wins), Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen - in the first 19 races so far this season

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Crayon 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Sunday, July 16, 2023

2:30 pm ET: Crayon 301

The 2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will air on USA Network, NBC Sports, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the 20th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the broadcasting rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in New Hampshire, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Fans can also watch by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling Cup Series weekend in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.

