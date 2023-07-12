NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 12, 2023 18:11 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon, New Hampshire, this weekend after the action-packed Quaker State 400.

The Crayon 301 is the 20th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (July 16) at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, PRN, and Peacock.

The event will be contested over 301 laps at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It marks the 31st annual Crayon 301 hosted by the 1.058-mile-long speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.058-mile-long track consists of 2-7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the Crayon 301.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in New Hampshire. Three drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Ryan Newman, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won last year’s Crayon 301 and finished with a total time of three hours, 14 minutes, and 45 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Crayon 301 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Ryan Newman
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR action-packed racing weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16 at 2:30 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
