NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon, New Hampshire, this weekend after the action-packed Quaker State 400.

The Crayon 301 is the 20th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (July 16) at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, PRN, and Peacock.

The event will be contested over 301 laps at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It marks the 31st annual Crayon 301 hosted by the 1.058-mile-long speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.058-mile-long track consists of 2-7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the Crayon 301.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 36 entries for Cup race at New Hampshire. 15-Newman 51-Custer 78-McLeod 36 entries for Cup race at New Hampshire. 15-Newman 51-Custer 78-McLeod https://t.co/rLeY3sTnaL

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in New Hampshire. Three drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Ryan Newman, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won last year’s Crayon 301 and finished with a total time of three hours, 14 minutes, and 45 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Crayon 301 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Ryan Newman #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR action-packed racing weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16 at 2:30 pm ET.

