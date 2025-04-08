Denny Hamlin doesn't hold back in his crystal clear verdict on NASCAR drivers’ pitlane responsibility

Following his Darlington win, Denny Hamlin joined Kevin Harvick for an interview and delivered a take on driver responsibilities during pit stops. He commented on the evolution of pit stops in the next-gen era, highlighting the often overlooked role of the driver.

During the Goodyear 400, Hamlin was trailing Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron for the majority of the race; Byron led a race-high 243 laps. However, the Joe Gibbs driver found a lucky break during a late-race caution triggered by Kyle Larson's spin.

As the frontrunners pit for fresher tires, Hamlin, running third at the time, emerged as the race leader off pit road. On the restart, the sport's oldest driver held off rivals William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell to claim the checkered flag during an overtime finish.

On Monday, April 7, Hamlin appeared for Kevin Harvick's Victory Lap interview, where he was asked about the evolution of pitstops in the next-gen era. Presenting his views on the topic, Hamlin replied:

"If you're on pitroad for a total of 40 seconds, pit crew is responsible for about nine of them and you're responsible for the other part. It's making sure you're doing a great job, parking in your pit stall, making sure you're doing a good job leaving the pitstall, so all those things are a factor."

In the previous round at Martinsville Speedway, Denny Hamlin secured his first win of the season with a dominant showing, leading 274 of the 400 laps. As such, his victory at Darlington marks his first back-to-back win since 2012, when he won in Bristol and Atlanta.

Denny Hamlin applauds No.11 team after clutch Darlington win

Joe Gibbs Racing ace Denny Hamlin secured his 56th career at the 1.366-mile track despite not having the fastest car on the grid. With four laps left, a well-timed caution set the stage for Hamlin's pit crew to execute a fast pitstop, helping the No.11 driver clinch a win in overtime.

Reflecting upon the same, the 44-year-old driver credited his pit crew during a post-race interview.

"Our pit crew won it,” Hamlin said (via Speedwaydigest.com).

“It comes down to these crunch time situations. I had to do my job on pit road executing, but I have to thank Sport Clips, TRD, Progressive... My kids, my family, my fiancé. I mean, what a great day!” he added.

Competing in his 20th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin currently sits second in the standings with 266 points. After eight starts, the Florida native has posted five top-ten and four top-five finishes with an average start of 14.

For his next race, Hamlin returns to Bristol Motor Speedway chasing a three-peat, with two wins in his last four starts at the track.

