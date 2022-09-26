"When I get a chance they're gonna get it" - Denny Hamlin issues warning to William Byron after NASCAR Texas race incident

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was once again on the ultimate receiving end of on-track retaliation from a competitor, this time coming from Hendrick Motorsport's William Byron. The two 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff contenders came to blows in yesterday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 after a disagreement on the track, which rendered Byron to spin Hamlin out under a caution-flag period.

Despite numerous other talking points, such as Tyler Reddick's third Cup Series win or the inherent tire issues at Texas Motor Speedway, the biggest news came in the form of a feud between Hamlin and Byron. The #11 Toyota Camry TRD and #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 drivers were seen racing side-by-side for position when dirty air caused Denny Hamlin to wash wide on one of the corners, pushing Byron into the outside wall of the 1.5-mile-long track.

Byron made his displeasure known to Hamlin and the world as he went on to spin the FedEx driver under one of the caution-flag periods. Hamlin spoke about the incident post-race and made sure to voice his views on the tussle with the Hendrick Motorsports driver, and said:

“I guess we can just wreck each other under caution. I tried to wreck him (William Byron) back. I don’t think we touched. I got to look. I don’t think we touched. Obviously, he sent us into the infield under caution. I keep hearing these guys. I’ll just add it to the list of guys when I get a chance, they’re going to get it. It all just works itself out.”

Watch the complete interview below:

NASCAR to re-evaluate Denny Hamlin being spun by William Byron under caution-flag period

NASCAR Senior Vice President Scott Miller made a public announcement after the Round of 12 race at Texas Motor Speedway, acknowledging the incident between playoff contenders Denny Hamlin and William Byron, and the governing body's actions that might follow up after the race.

Miller, when asked whether a penalty was due for William Byron, made an honest confession and said:

“So, I’ll have to be honest with you Bob (Pockrass), when we were in the tower we were paying more attention to the actual cause of the caution up there and dispatching our equipment. The William Byron Denny Hamlin thing we had no eyes on.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass NASCAR Senior Vice President Scott Miller said they will re-look at William Byron spinning Denny Hamlin under caution to see if they should issue any penalties. He said they didn’t see it in real time as they were focused on the accident. NASCAR Senior Vice President Scott Miller said they will re-look at William Byron spinning Denny Hamlin under caution to see if they should issue any penalties. He said they didn’t see it in real time as they were focused on the accident. https://t.co/AK71xCye1l

NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend for the second race of the 2022 playoffs Round of 12.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far