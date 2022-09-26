NASCAR 2022: Final results for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is finally done and dusted. The eventful race witnessed a record 16 caution periods, a record 36 lead changes, and a 56-minute red flag due to bad weather.

The first race of the Round of 12 started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for 4 hours, 21 minutes, and 53 seconds. It took place at Texas Motor Speedway with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick captured his third win of the season. This made him the fourth straight non-playoff driver to win a race in the 2022 playoffs, after having missed out on the Round of 12 in the Bristol race.

On Sunday, he survived a dramatic race that saw a track record of 16 cautions and multiple tire failures and drove away from the rest of the field to win the opener of Round of 12 at the 1.5-mile-long oval track.

The win marked Reddick's third NASCAR Cup Series career victory and his first on an oval track after winning his first two races on road courses earlier this season.

Meanwhile, former Cup Champion Joey Logano, who challenged Reddick for the win in the final stretch of the race, finished as runner-up. He was followed by Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Briscoe completing the top five.

Several title contenders began Sunday’s race with hopes of a good start to the Round of 12 but unfortunately made an early exit and watched the entire race from outside the track.

Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Cody Ware, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, and Kyle Busch failed to finish the race.

NASCAR’s 2022 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway:

#8 - Tyler Reddick #22 - Joey Logano #31 - Justin Haley #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #43 - Erik Jones #24 - William Byron #6 - Brad Keselowski #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #34 - Michael McDowell #99 - Daniel Suárez #1 - Ross Chastain #7 - Corey LaJoie #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #42 - Ty Dillon #3 - Austin Dillon #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #4 - Kevin Harvick #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #15 - Garrett Smithley (i) #10 - Aric Almirola #45 - Bubba Wallace #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #48 - Alex Bowman #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #9 - Chase Elliott #51 - Cody Ware #20 - Christopher Bell #41 - Cole Custer #18 - Kyle Busch

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the second race of the Round of 12 on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

