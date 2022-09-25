NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

After three action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth for the fourth playoff race as well as the first race of the Round of 12. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, September 25, 2022. The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 will be live on USA Network and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The 30th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. 36 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers, will compete for over 334 laps in the fourth playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on his official Twitter account:

In Saturday’ qualifying races, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski won his first pole of the season at a speed of 188.990 mph. It was his 18th NASCAR career pole and his first pole since 2019. Meanwhile, former Cup Series champion Joey Logano will share the front row with Keselowski after turning a lap of 188.805 mph.

They will be followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Michael McDowell rounding out the top five.

Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Daniel Suárez completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Texas Motor Speedway:

#6 - Brad Keselowski #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #8 - Tyler Reddick #34 - Michael McDowell #9 - Chase Elliott #3 - Austin Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #99 - Daniel Suárez #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #17 - Chris Buescher #12 - Ryan Blaney #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #48 - Alex Bowman #18 - Kyle Busch #45 - Bubba Wallace #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #4 - Kevin Harvick #41 - Cole Custer #10 - Aric Almirola #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #14 - Chase Briscoe #31 - Justin Haley #42 - Ty Dillon #15 - Garrett Smithley (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #51 - Cody Ware

