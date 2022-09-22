NASCAR 2022: Where to watch AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Forth Worth, Texas this weekend for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, which will be held at Texas Motor Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, September 25, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on USA Network and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 1:20 pm ET on Saturday, September 24, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the NBC Sports app.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 334 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track, resulting in a 500 -mile race. It features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was won by three non-playoff drivers – Erik Jones Bubba Wallace Jr., and Chris Buescher. After the conclusion of the third playoff race, the 2022 playoff field went from 16 to 12 drivers.

Drivers who advanced into the Round of 12 included Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell.

Where to watch NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway:

Sunday, September 25, 2022

3:30 pm ET: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

The 2022 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will air on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Live streaming for the fourth playoff race will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network hold the broadcasting rights for the remaining races of the 2022 Cup Series and Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Fort Worth, Texas, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC Sports, while the main race will be live on USA Network as well as NBC Sports.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Texas.

