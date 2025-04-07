Denny Hamlin leaves no doubt about his resistance to recreate Carl Edwards' victory stunt

Denny Hamlin took a lighthearted but honest approach when addressing fan expectations after his latest NASCAR Cup Series win. In a recent Instagram post, the veteran driver acknowledged he wouldn’t be pulling off a Carl Edwards-style backflip celebration anytime soon.

Ad

The post came after Hamlin’s dramatic win at Darlington Raceway, and his caption summed it up clearly. He wrote,

“Sorry I can’t do a backflip.”

The Instagram post, shared shortly after the race, included a set of photos from the victory lane celebration. The lead image showed Denny Hamlin standing on top of his No. 11 Toyota Camry, soaking in the moment of his 56th career win.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Denny Hamlin won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington after a late caution flipped the race in his favor. His No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team executed a 9.4-second pit stop that put him in front for a two-lap overtime shootout. Hamlin led the final laps to take his second straight win of the 2025 season and 56th career Cup Series win.

“Our pit crew won it”: Hamlin’s honest take on what sealed the win

Speaking to the media, shared as a media availability by Speedway Digest, Hamlin credited his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team for delivering under pressure at Darlington. In his own words,

Ad

“Our pit crew won it.”

Hamlin explained that while his car may not have been the fastest on the track, the crew’s execution on pit road gave him the edge he needed in the final moments. A late-race caution after Kyle Larson’s wreck opened the door. Hamlin, running third at the time, came in for fresh tires and got a lightning-fast 9.4-second stop from his crew. That stop vaulted him to the front.

Ad

On the overtime restart, he held off William Byron and took the win by 0.597 seconds. Although William Byron led the majority of laps, with a career-high 243, it was Denny Hamlin who ended up in the right place at the right time.

This win is not just his second straight of the season, after Martinsville, but it has also tied him for fourth on the all-time Darlington win list with six wins at the track. It was also his 56th career win in the NASCAR Cup Series, moving him past Rusty Wallace to 11th in all-time wins. Hamlin admitted,

Ad

“I thought third place (was) kind of what we had.”

But a race-flipping moment and elite pit work flipped the script. His clean restart and sharp track position sealed it, and in Denny's opinion is the work of his team and their planning. Following the Darlington win, Denny Hamlin moved to second in the overall standings with 266 points. So far this season, he has 2 wins, 4 top-5 finishes, and 5 top-10s in 8 starts. He’s led 308 laps and averages a finish of 10.625.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More