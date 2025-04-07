Denny Hamlin leaves no doubt about his resistance to recreate Carl Edwards' victory stunt

Denny Hamlin took a lighthearted but honest approach when addressing fan expectations after his latest NASCAR Cup Series win. In a recent Instagram post, the veteran driver acknowledged he wouldn’t be pulling off a Carl Edwards-style backflip celebration anytime soon.
The post came after Hamlin’s dramatic win at Darlington Raceway, and his caption summed it up clearly. He wrote,
“Sorry I can’t do a backflip.”
The Instagram post, shared shortly after the race, included a set of photos from the victory lane celebration. The lead image showed Denny Hamlin standing on top of his No. 11 Toyota Camry, soaking in the moment of his 56th career win.
Denny Hamlin won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington after a late caution flipped the race in his favor. His No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team executed a 9.4-second pit stop that put him in front for a two-lap overtime shootout. Hamlin led the final laps to take his second straight win of the 2025 season and 56th career Cup Series win.
“Our pit crew won it”: Hamlin’s honest take on what sealed the win
Speaking to the media, shared as a media availability by Speedway Digest, Hamlin credited his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team for delivering under pressure at Darlington. In his own words,
“Our pit crew won it.”
Hamlin explained that while his car may not have been the fastest on the track, the crew’s execution on pit road gave him the edge he needed in the final moments. A late-race caution after Kyle Larson’s wreck opened the door. Hamlin, running third at the time, came in for fresh tires and got a lightning-fast 9.4-second stop from his crew. That stop vaulted him to the front.
On the overtime restart, he held off William Byron and took the win by 0.597 seconds. Although William Byron led the majority of laps, with a career-high 243, it was Denny Hamlin who ended up in the right place at the right time.
This win is not just his second straight of the season, after Martinsville, but it has also tied him for fourth on the all-time Darlington win list with six wins at the track. It was also his 56th career win in the NASCAR Cup Series, moving him past Rusty Wallace to 11th in all-time wins. Hamlin admitted,
“I thought third place (was) kind of what we had.”
But a race-flipping moment and elite pit work flipped the script. His clean restart and sharp track position sealed it, and in Denny's opinion is the work of his team and their planning. Following the Darlington win, Denny Hamlin moved to second in the overall standings with 266 points. So far this season, he has 2 wins, 4 top-5 finishes, and 5 top-10s in 8 starts. He’s led 308 laps and averages a finish of 10.625.