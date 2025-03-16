Denny Hamlin lets his three-word reaction show after a $211k jackpot in Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin has hit a handsome $211,000-worth jackpot in the Buffalo slot machine game. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver savored pre-race time in Las Vegas casinos, winning two jackpots and filling his pockets deep with money before embarking on his Cup Series race weekend.

Ad

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the fifth Cup Series race of the season, spanning 267 miles on the 1.5-mile tri-oval facility. Hamlin, a 54-time race winner in the sport's Premier Series, will kick off the race from 15th place, aiming to claim a much-awaited win after losing to his teammate Christopher Bell at the preceding race in Phoenix.

But before locking horns with the rivals and collecting a share from the charter prize purse, the #11 Toyota driver cashed in big from the Buffalo slot machine game. The 44-year-old bagged the first jackpot of $126,150, with the second amounting to $85,825, totaling a staggering $211,975.

Ad

Trending

After dropping a two-word reaction to his first win, Denny Hamlin let his emotions flow, delivering a three-word verdict on his ultimate jackpot.

"Show goes on," Hamlin reacted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hamlin will begin the Pennzoil 400 race ranked seventh in the Cup Series standings.

How Denny Hamlin walked away with a big gain from Phoenix despite major disappointment

After a tumultuous start to the season with two outside top-20 finishes from the three races, Denny Hamlin redeemed himself at the Phoenix Raceway. The #11 Toyota Camry driver qualified 10th, led three laps, and exhibited strong pace throughout the 312-lap race.

Ad

In the closing laps, the JGR driver faced challenges from his teammate Christopher Bell, who eyed a third consecutive win. On Lap 296, Bell's #20 Toyota outdueled Hamlin's #11 Camry, fending off the veteran driver until his NextGen machine crossed the checkered flag.

Despite Hamlin's several attempts, Bell masterfully defended his position until the final corner, defeating his teammate by a slim 0.049-second margin. Realizing his efforts to claim his first win since triumphing in the 2024 Wurth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway were in vain, Hamlin's frustration boiled over and he lashed expletives on his misery.

Ad

"God Dam*it... Fu*k," Hamlin lashed via Steven Taranto.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the lost battle, Hamlin expressed resentment about losing to his teammate because of the same NextGen package for JGR drivers. He outlined that though he was at peace with Bell's win, he was displeased about his runner-up finish.

Nonetheless, after Denny Hamlin's P24 finish at the Daytona International Speedway, a sixth-place result at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and a 21st-place finish at the Circuit of The Americas dropped him to 17th in the Cup Series standings, provisionally out of the playoffs, his Las Vegas P2 has pulled him ten places up, in seventh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback