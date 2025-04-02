Denny Hamlin lists his “11 against the world” flag from Martinsville for $39.95 on his website

Denny Hamlin is capitalizing on his post-race celebration at Martinsville Speedway with a $39.95 flag up for grabs on his website. The flag, which he waved in victory on Sunday, March 30, birthed the driver's new slogan, "11 Against The World."

Driving the No. 11 Toyota Camry, Hamlin led the field at Martinsville for 274 of 400 laps. He beat JGR teammate and race pole-sitter Christopher Bell, who finished in second place, followed by Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson.

The 44-year-old celebrated his first win of the 2025 season by performing donuts around the 0.526-mile track and waving the statement flag.

Based on the Denny Hamlin store, the "11 Against The World" flag, measuring 3'x5', is made out of 100 percent polyester. Available for pre-order, the flag is finished with metal grommets and is officially licensed.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver explained his flag references to Ohio State Football's "Ohio State Against The World" slogan, saying [1:47]:

"My buddies [are] Ohio State fans that I hung with at the end of last year. We always had the 'Ohio State Against The World'... so now it's '11 Against The World.'"

After the Martinsville race, Denny Hamlin improved to sixth in the points standings, scoring three top-five and four top-10 finishes. He also snapped the 10-year winless streak at his home track, giving him his 55th career victory.

With a maiden championship-winning season yet to be realized, Hamlin is one of two drivers in the sport's history to win at least 50 races without a title. The other is Gen 1 NASCAR driver Junior Johnson.

"It just fueled me more": Denny Hamlin on booing after Martinsville race

Aside from the new "11 Against The World" slogan, Denny Hamlin once popularized the phrase, "I beat your favorite driver... all of them." With these bold statements, NASCAR Daily host Shannon Spake asked Hamlin about his thoughts on becoming the sport's 'villain,' and the veteran driver didn't hold back.

Hamlin claimed the criticisms and booing only made him want to beat the fans' favorite drivers. After the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, the 55-time Cup race winner said [1:27 onwards]:

"I think that certainly it just kind of took on a roll of itself, and I certainly had my part in it. I understand that I play into it. A lot of it comes from just the banter that I usually have day-to-day with friends, family, and everyone. I always have banter."

"When the fans started booing and whatnot a few years ago, I just was like, 'Alright, well, if you want to do that, then I'm going to show you," he added. "It just fueled me more to want to be the guy that beats your favorite driver."

Winning the Martinsville race means that Denny Hamlin is returning to the playoffs for a chance to secure his first championship. The Toyota pilot never missed the postseason except in the 2013 season when he got injured at Auto Club Speedway due to a last-lap incident with ex-teammate Joey Logano.

