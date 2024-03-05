Denny Hamlin & Michael Jordan's NASCAR Cup team features on SBJ's Best Place to Work list

Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan's NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing was featured in Sports Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Sport for the year 2023.

SBJ recently honored 75 businesses in the sports industry, covering a spectrum of sports, from major league teams to small organizations that provide services to the big teams. More than 12,000 employees from 200 organizations participated in the survey about their employers.

23XI Racing was featured in the category - "Leagues/Teams/Governing Bodies - 50 or more employees". Alongside Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's Cup Series venture, NBA outfit Orlando Magic and Premier Lacrosse League were featured in the category.

Hamlin expressed pride in his team's inclusion in the list and praised the dedication of 23XI Racing's employees. Acknowledging the honor, the 43-year-old NASCAR team co-owner wrote on X(formerly Twitter):

"Being on this list is special. We @23XIRacing take pride in taking care of our people. I'm very proud of their commitment to us and the partners we have that believe in us."

Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's mutual passion for golfing sparked their interest in NASCAR team ownership. The two golfing buddies decided to start 23XI Racing in 2020, with Jordan assuming the role of majority owner, while Hamlin took a minority stake in the venture.

Starting with a single car and fewer than 25 employees in the 2021 season, 23XI Racing expanded to a two-car team the following year. The organization's headcount has more than doubled with reports suggesting around 80 employees working within the team.

Ahead of the 2024 season, the team revamped its logo and will be relocating to a new headquarters named 'Airspeed' situated in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Denny Hamlin expresses frustration with 23XI Racing's pitstop mishaps

23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace both suffered from pitstop issues in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The recurring issues in the pitlane have left team co-owner Denny Hamlin frustrated, who explained that there is no quick fix.

The 23XI Racing co-owner said in the latest episode of his podcast Actions Detrimental:

"I certainly feel like generally speaking, yes, this is a topic this weekend and it will be here in a few hours. But it’s a process. It f****ng sucks. I know it sucks. It’s keeping the 23XI guys out of victory lane. No question about it. There was at least 2-3 victories that Tyler should’ve had last year that he didn’t get an opportunity to because we messed up for him on pit road."

Denny Hamlin explained that most of NASCAR's experienced pit crew members were locked in with long contracts, and hence the team had to look elsewhere and hire new members.

Hamlin explained that there is no quick fix for the issue, and added that the pit crew coach will work with the crew members to improve the situation.