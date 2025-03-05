Denny Hamlin points to one critical element that could give ‘benefit of the doubt’ in $6,000,000,000-worth Roger Penske’s NASCAR turmoil

Denny Hamlin has highlighted a key factor likely to save Roger Penske's Cup Series driver Austin Cindric from NASCAR's wrath. The #2 Ford Mustang driver came under scrutiny following his controversial move over Ty Dillon at the Circuit of The Americas, where he sent the latter's #10 Chevrolet spinning on the frontstretch.

The on-track feud stemmed after Dillon nudged Cindric's Mustang off the track while the two battled for position on Lap 4. Then the Team Penske driver rear-hooked the Kaulig Racing driver, which Dillon's team believed was done deliberately.

While NASCAR didn't penalize $6B worth Roger Penske's (as per Forbes) driver, speculations are running wild about Cindric's potential penalty ahead of the Phoenix race.

But Denny Hamlin believes that one element could prevent the catastrophe on Team Penske. The JGR driver suggested that if the race data paints a '50-50' picture about whether Cindric's rear-ending was on purpose, then the officials might give him the benefit of the doubt.

“I don’t have the data to sit here and say did he or did he not turn hard left? If the data shows it, it’s going to be a hard one to avoid a penalty. But if it looks 50-50 I think that they’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and tell him, ‘Buddy, you were close on that one,’” Hamlin said via Actions Detrimental (35:50).

If Austin Cindric is found guilty of deliberately wrecking Ty Dillon, he could be serving a suspension. According to new rules, he would be forced to begin the playoffs, if he punches his ticket, with a maximum of 2000 points.

Denny Hamlin admits the reality about his road course racing skills

Unlike his teammate Christopher Bell, who fended off William Byron to post his second victory in a row, Denny Hamlin endured a nightmare weekend at COTA. The #11 Toyota driver got caught in the opening lap chaos, sustaining damage to his Camry.

The JGR crew repaired the NextGen ride and Hamlin returned on the 2.3-mile circuit. However, things only spiraled further from there. He attracted a shortcutting penalty and later wrecked Austin Dillon. His #11 Toyota turned into Dillon's #3 RCR Chevy, leaving the latter stuck in the gravel.

Hamlin's struggles prompted a blunt assessment from his boss Joe Gibbs, who put '50-50' blame on Hamlin and his Toyota for JGR's COTA troubles. Upon learning about the same, the 54-time Cup Series race winner made a startling admission about the reality of his road course skills.

"I'm still committed to getting better though like I really want to. There was times throughout the race where I felt competitive like I was catching the top 10 cars, I could see them they were coming back to me I was running to them. And then there's just other times when it's like God dang man just hit a mark for once you know it's a shame because I actually enjoy road course driving, I just wish I was better at it," Hamlin said.

After finishing 21st in COTA, Denny Hamlin will kick off the Phoenix race ranked 17th in the Cup Series standings.

