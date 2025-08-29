Denny Hamlin pushes back after Kenny Wallace calls NASCAR 'not a real business'

Denny Hamlin has fired back at Kenny Wallace after the former driver made a bold claim on social media, claiming that NASCAR is "not a real business". The former driver had claimed that racing is a sport rather than a business.
NASCAR is a commercial organization. The sanctioning body negotiates national broadcast and sponsorship deals measured in the billions. The latest media-rights package for the sport is said to be worth roughly $7.7 billion over seven years. NASCAR also owns or directly manages multiple tracks and sells national sponsorship assets on behalf of the series.
Naturally, when Wallace wrote on X that many team owners make their money in "real" businesses and that those owners bankroll racing more than racing itself makes money, Hamlin shared his disagreement on X. The veteran driver, who is currently in the middle of a lawsuit against NASCAR, pushed back on Wallace's remarks and implications.
"Racing is not (real business). It's a sport. Real business is like a car dealership or real estate. NASCAR's success relies on wealthy car owners like Roger Penske and other people that make money through real businesses," Wallace wrote on X.
"It’s amazing that they have trained peoples minds like this. To believe that a sport generating Billions shouldn’t be considered a real business..," Denny Hamlin replied.
Former NASCAR driver Wallace also recently shared a new Coffee with Kenny podcast episode titled 'Why do winning teams always say they lose money in NASCAR?' In the episode, he elaborated on Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon's comments about the team not making profits and talked about their financial struggles. Wallace implied that NASCAR is funded by investors like $7.9B-worth Team Penske owner (via Forbes).
Wallace also responded to a fan who had asked about the future of NASCAR if owners like Penske were to withdraw their support from the sanctioning body.
"I worry about that too. Because Roger Penske owns IndyCar," Wallace wrote.
Meanwhile, Hamlin was advised by his lawyers to not tweet amid 23XI's ongoing legal battle.
Denny Hamlin not distracted by lawsuit ahead of playoffs
23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports are part of an antitrust dispute with NASCAR CEO Jim France. The lawsuit challenges the legality of the new charter agreement, revenue sharing and claims it operates as a monopoly.
The federal antitrust lawsuit trial, which is set for December, followed a recent hearing, where NASCAR told the court it has an agreement to transfer one of the disputed charters. It also disclosed that there are several interested parties in buying the team's charters.
"Because I want to win the championship. I want to win 60 or more races and so that is my number one goal and so I’m not going to let anyone distract me from that no matter what their motivations might be," he said during a press conference ahead of the playoffs opener.
Denny Hamlin has also insisted that the legal fight will not derail his search for a NASCAR Cup title this season. He said he was focused on winning a championship and increasing his Cup wins to 60 from the current 58 career total.
