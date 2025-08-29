Denny Hamlin pushes back after Kenny Wallace calls NASCAR 'not a real business'

Denny Hamlin has fired back at Kenny Wallace after the former driver made a bold claim on social media, claiming that NASCAR is "not a real business". The former driver had claimed that racing is a sport rather than a business.

Ad

NASCAR is a commercial organization. The sanctioning body negotiates national broadcast and sponsorship deals measured in the billions. The latest media-rights package for the sport is said to be worth roughly $7.7 billion over seven years. NASCAR also owns or directly manages multiple tracks and sells national sponsorship assets on behalf of the series.

Naturally, when Wallace wrote on X that many team owners make their money in "real" businesses and that those owners bankroll racing more than racing itself makes money, Hamlin shared his disagreement on X. The veteran driver, who is currently in the middle of a lawsuit against NASCAR, pushed back on Wallace's remarks and implications.

Ad

Trending

"Racing is not (real business). It's a sport. Real business is like a car dealership or real estate. NASCAR's success relies on wealthy car owners like Roger Penske and other people that make money through real businesses," Wallace wrote on X.

"It’s amazing that they have trained peoples minds like this. To believe that a sport generating Billions shouldn’t be considered a real business..," Denny Hamlin replied.

Ad

Denny Hamlin @dennyhamlin @Kenny_Wallace It’s amazing that they have trained peoples minds like this. To believe that a sport generating Billions shouldn’t be considered a real business..

Ad

Former NASCAR driver Wallace also recently shared a new Coffee with Kenny podcast episode titled 'Why do winning teams always say they lose money in NASCAR?' In the episode, he elaborated on Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon's comments about the team not making profits and talked about their financial struggles. Wallace implied that NASCAR is funded by investors like $7.9B-worth Team Penske owner (via Forbes).

Wallace also responded to a fan who had asked about the future of NASCAR if owners like Penske were to withdraw their support from the sanctioning body.

Ad

"I worry about that too. Because Roger Penske owns IndyCar," Wallace wrote.

Kenny Wallace @Kenny_Wallace I worry about that too. Because Roger Penske owns Indy Car 😳

Ad

Meanwhile, Hamlin was advised by his lawyers to not tweet amid 23XI's ongoing legal battle.

Denny Hamlin not distracted by lawsuit ahead of playoffs

23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports are part of an antitrust dispute with NASCAR CEO Jim France. The lawsuit challenges the legality of the new charter agreement, revenue sharing and claims it operates as a monopoly.

Ad

The federal antitrust lawsuit trial, which is set for December, followed a recent hearing, where NASCAR told the court it has an agreement to transfer one of the disputed charters. It also disclosed that there are several interested parties in buying the team's charters.

"Because I want to win the championship. I want to win 60 or more races and so that is my number one goal and so I’m not going to let anyone distract me from that no matter what their motivations might be," he said during a press conference ahead of the playoffs opener.

Denny Hamlin has also insisted that the legal fight will not derail his search for a NASCAR Cup title this season. He said he was focused on winning a championship and increasing his Cup wins to 60 from the current 58 career total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.