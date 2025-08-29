Denny Hamlin's sarcastic tweet follows intense NASCAR vs. 23XI-FRM injunction hearing

NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner Denny Hamlin shared a message following Thursday’s (August 28) court hearing. The session allowed Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing, which Hamlin co-owns, to express their grievances ahead of a preliminary injunction that will keep NASCAR from selling off the teams' charters.

If 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports lose the antitrust lawsuit, they could lose their charter status forever. Even if they decide to compete as open teams after that, they might have to let go of their drivers, as their contracts require the teams to provide chartered cars for their drivers.

“My lawyers said don’t tweet,” Denny Hamlin wrote in his recent post on X. “So this is me not doing that. Hope everyone had a great day!”

Denny Hamlin @dennyhamlin My lawyers said don’t tweet. So this is me not doing that. Hope everyone had a great day!

NASCAR presented to the court a series of disparaging texts, including one from team co-owner and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan to his business manager, Chris Polk, another 23XI Racing co-owner. In his texts, Jordan reportedly called the other teams “pu***es” for not backing their ongoing battle against the sport’s governing body.

“I think people understand our fight,” Jordan texted Polk. “Good things will come from this. Teams are going to regret not supporting us.”

23XI and FRM still demand a preliminary injunction that will grant them de facto chartered status and payouts as if they were chartered teams. However, NASCAR wants to sell off the charters to interested teams; failing to do so could negatively impact the upcoming season.

Safe to say that the December 1 trial could have serious outcomes for either party.

Denny Hamlin says 23XI Racing’s ongoing charter battle with NASCAR is not a distraction

Denny Hamlin is the longest-tenured driver in the NASCAR Cup Series without a win. But he has a shot at the ultimate honor this year. So nothing is going to distract him from his goal, not even the ongoing legal battle with NASCAR.

Furthermore, Hamlin is just two race wins from a milestone- 60 career Cup Series victories.

“I want to win the championship,” Denny Hamlin said in a statement. “I want to win 60 or more races and so that is my number one goal and so I’m not going to let anyone distract me from that no matter what their motivations might be.”

Hamlin is third in the driver standings with 2029 points (reset) to his name. Twenty-six races into the season, the series veteran has amassed four wins, 11 top-fives, and 13 top-10s. He has led 555 laps and has an average finish of 13.88.

Next up for the Toyota icon is the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, August 31, the 376-lap race will feature on USA (6 p.m. ET) with live radio updates on MRN or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.’

