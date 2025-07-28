Denny Hamlin reacts to Bubba Wallace’s Brickyard brilliance that secured 23XI Racing’s playoff berth

Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts on Bubba Wallace's Brickyard 400 win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reacting to the 23XI Racing driver's win, Hamlin stated that he was happy that his team qualified for the NASCAR playoffs.Wallace started his race from second place after he narrowly missed the pole to Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Chase Briscoe. Despite starting from the second place, he did not lose position and finished in the same place in Stage 1.Wallace moved down to 10th place by the end of Stage 2, but in the final stage, he pushed himself back to the lead and held off Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson in the double overtime to claim his first win of the season.With this, Wallace not only qualified for the playoffs but also helped his team, 23XI Racing, qualify for the playoffs under the owners' category. Speaking about this, Hamlin, who finished the race in third, told PRN Live after the race:&quot;What a great accomplishment, that whole team now in the playoffs. I'm so happy for them.&quot;Denny Hamlin is the co-owner of 23XI Racing, along with NBA legend Michael Jordan. They own the team, which fields three full-time Cup drivers, Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst being the other two 23XI stars.Bubba Wallace let his feelings be known after winning at IndianapolisNASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) celebrates on the yard of bricks Sunday, July 27, 2025, during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: ImagnBubba Wallace shared his thoughts after winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one of the most iconic NASCAR races. Speaking about his feelings in the post-race interview, the 23XI driver said, via NASCAR:&quot;Oh, my gosh, I’m just so proud of this team. That adrenaline rush is crazy, ‘cause I’m coming off that right now -- and I’m worn out.&quot;It’s unbelievable. To win here at the Brickyard, knowing how big this race is, knowing all the noise that's going on in the background, to set that all aside is a testament to these people here on this 23 team. It's been getting old right around the cut line (for the playoffs),&quot; he further added.Bubba Wallace is in 11th place in the regular season championship, with 550 points after 22 races. He has a win, four Top 5s, eight Top 10s, and 136 lead laps to his name. He faced six DNFs and has an average start position of 16.955 and an average finish position of 18.727.Wallace's teammate, Tyler Reddick, is in sixth place with 655 points and claimed five Top 5s and eight Top 10s. Riley Herbst is in 35th place with 262 points. Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports is leading the championship with 726 points.