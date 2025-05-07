Denny Hamlin reacts to fan’s take on Kyle Busch & Ryan Blaney’s ‘same middle name’: “Ripping off”

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin reacted to a sarcastic post about Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch sharing the same middle name. The playful banter was sparked by a popular NASCAR troll account on X, claiming that both drivers have expletives associated with their nicknames.

Busch has long been associated with the KFB (Kyle F**king Busch) nickname, which is common among athletes. Blaney has now earned a similar nickname, Ryan F**king Blaney, popularized by his wife, Gianna Tulio, in the first season of Full Speed. She is seen reminding her husband not to lose the RFB spirit in the second season of the docu-series.

Popular NASCAR troll account @nascarcasm wrote on X, suggesting that both Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney now shared the same middle name. The post caught Denny Hamlin’s attention, who suggested that both drivers had ripped off an old slogan that existed long before they adopted it.

"I was today years old when I learned that @KyleBusch and @Blaney actually have the same middle name. #NASCARFullSpeed #Netflix" the original post read.

"They are both ripping off an old slogan that was around way before them.." Hamlin wrote in the comments.

Responding to Denny Hamlin's comment, Ryan Blaney took a brutal jab, suggesting the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver's nickname was 'FDH' instead of DFH.

"I thought it was FDH not DFH? 😂" he wrote on X.

Kyle Busch and his brother Kurt Busch share the same middle name — Thomas. The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver also goes by the nickname 'Rowdy' and the 'Wild Thing' but has transitioned into a fan favorite in the twilight of his career.

Ryan Blaney used to go by the nickname 'YRB' (Young Ryan Blaney). The son of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney, his middle name is Michael. The 23XI Racing co-owner's full name is James Dennis Alan Hamlin.

Denny Hamlin stunned by Ryan Blaney's restart choice at Texas

Ryan Blaney had charged from the back to the front of the pack at Texas Motor Speedway and was stuck behind leader Kyle Larson in the final stage. On a restart with 23 laps to go, he chose the inside lane behind Larson, giving up the front row and the clean air to Michael McDowell.

The decision stunned the announcers and Denny Hamlin, who was watching the race after a Stage 1 exit. Hamlin was surprised by Blaney's lane choice, which may have cost him a potential victory. Both Larson and Blaney had a poor restart, handing McDowell control of the race.

"I was really, really surprised in the moment Blaney did not take the front row. I couldn't believe that call... Inside, 15, 20 laps to go, you don't take the front row at a mile and a half?... And not only did Blaney not take the front row, he didn't do a good job of pushing Larson on that restart. So then Larson lost the lead and now Blaney lost position," Denny Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental. [25:30 onwards]

Ryan Blaney owned up to his "dumb decision" on the restart, as his teammate Joey Logano capitalized on the chaos to win the race. Blaney remains the only Penske driver without a win this season, with Josh Berry also having made a trip to victory lane.

