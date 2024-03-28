Denny Hamlin reacts to Tyler Reddick's claim about Bubba Wallace utilizing his 23XI co-ownership for advantage

Denny Hamlin explained his driving style reacting to Tyler Reddick's claim about Bubba Wallace using Hamlin's ownership against him.

Racing for 23XI, Bubba Wallace has gained popularity in NASCAR. His team is co-owned by Denny Hamlin, who races with Joe Gibbs Racing. Wallace's teammate Tyler Reddick earlier claimed that the former uses Hamlin's ownership in the team "against him."

He implied that he would have strong battles with Denny Hamlin knowing that the latter would not wreck his car and that they don't push enough. Hamlin, reacting to this statement on the Actions Detrimental podcast stated that he drives along the cars that he "owns" in the same way as he would drive with his teammate, further stating that they all race each other in the same manner.

“He mentioned in that interview with Kevin as well that like I don't cut him breaks. I mean I think I drive the cars that I own the same as I do the the cars that I'm teammates with. I think it's kind of an all Toyota.. we all race each other very similarly," Hamlin said.

Hamlin also said that he feels it is okay sometimes to not push to the limit because they would look like "clowns" if an incident occurs that wrecks their cars:

“I think that it's okay that we take it to the 95% never to 100 with each other for sure because what we would look like clowns is if we would have wrecked each other in those situations.”

He also talked about his final lap battle during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas:

“I thought that we were just barely in control barely in control enough to have fun that last lap but not step over and end up really pissing each other both off by having a bad day.”

Denny Hamlin suggests "Common Sense Rule" after a penalty-filled race at COTA

The Joe Gibbs driver suggested a new rule in NASCAR to avoid drivers getting unfair penalties during the race, which was the case for the race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Multiple drivers were affected with track limit penalties throughout the length of the race for cutting corners. While Denny Hamlin claimed that he understands the penalty system for the esses part of the track, he stated that there needs to be a new "Common Sense Rule" to avoid any unwanted penalties for the drivers.

"I see both sides of it for sure," said Hamlin. "NASCAR can't have us running straight through the S's. And that's what we would do if we didn't have track limits."

He added:

"I think that you could you could just use a rule and it's called "The Common Sense Rule." And that is that as long as someone does not gain an advantage by cutting the S's, or to get position on someone on a restart, give them a little buffer zone."

Hamlin finished the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in the 14th place.