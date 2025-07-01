Denny Hamlin responds to Ty Dillon’s post-race comments: “I have really thick skin”

Denny Hamlin has responded to Ty Dillon's post-race swipe for knocking him out of the In-Season Challenge at Echopark Speedway. The veteran driver urged fans to let Dillon 'have his moment' and clarified that he didn't take any offense to the latter's remarks.

Hamlin found himself the target of many after taking out over half the field during a mid-race wreck at Atlanta. Dillon, who was the 32nd-seeded driver, had managed to survive the pileup and placed eighth, marking his first top-10 result of the season. This earned him a spot in the next round of the In-Season Challenge.

Although Hamlin knocked himself out with his DNF, Dillon took a lighthearted jab during the post-race interview and flipped the JGR driver's signature catchphrase.

"For all you Denny fans out there, I just knocked your favorite driver out," he said via X/Stephen Stumpf

During the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin welcomed the banter and said,

"I see people giving Ty Dillon a lot of flack....give him his moment people, he beat me" [ 23:27 onwards]

"He texted me he was like, 'Hey, I was just playing around.'" I'm like, "Bro, I loved it." Like if you people think that you are going to hurt my feelings by coming in my mentions and saying, "Haha, Ty Dylan beat you." I'm like you're never going to make fun of me more than I'm going to make fun of myself ever, ever. You're not going to offend me; I have really, really, really thick skin," he added.

The result also marked Ty Dillon's first finish ahead of Denny Hamlin in their six starts at Atlanta. Up next, he's set to face off against Brad Keselowski in the Challenge Round 2 at the Chicago Street Race.

His 34-point haul in the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart bumped him two spots in the driver's standings. He currently ranks 31st with 274 points and an average finish of 22.

When Ty Dillon issued a serious warning to Zane Smith after the All-Star Open

Ty Dillon placed third in the All-Star Open and missed the cut for the main race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. However, the Kaulig Racing driver was more frustrated with an on-track scuffle with Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith. The incident left him fuming and led to a heated post-race confrontation.

Dirty Mo Media shared an interview with Dillon asking about what was said during the verbal spat.

"I don't know, there's something about the younger guys in the sport now that they've never had to deal with consequences, so what I told him was, 'If he wrecks me again, I'm just gonna beat his a**,'" Dillon replied. [0:19 onwards]

Ty Dillon mentioned how this wasn't an isolated incident, for a similar tussle happened between the two back at Martinsville Speedway. On his part, Zane Smith responded to the comments with a blunt message.

