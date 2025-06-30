Ty Dillon takes a swipe at Denny Hamlin’s fans after defeating him in NASCAR’s in-season challenge

Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon competed in the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at EchoPark Speedway and secured a solid finish in the race. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin's day ended early after getting involved in a massive crash, also ending his chances at the $1 million cash prize. Reflecting on the same, Dillon issued a statement calling out Hamlin's fans.

NASCAR has introduced a new program this season to increase the viewership, competitiveness, and fan engagement. The governing body got inspired by other leagues like the NBA and designed an in-season tournament format for 2025. The tournament began with the 260-lap race at EchoPark Speedway and has four additional races.

However, a massive crash during the 400.4-mile race wrecked Hamlin's chance at the $1 million prize. On lap 69, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver got off-kilter and spun out, collecting nearly half of the 40 drivers on the grid. Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, William Byron, and Joey Logano's day ended in a DNF.

Ty Dillon steered clear of the wreck, beating Hamlin and securing a P8 finish in the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Reflecting on the same, Dillon called out the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's fans and stated (via Stephen Stumpf on X):

"For all you Denny fans out there, I just knocked your favorite driver out."

Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon is set to compete in Challenge Round 2, the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course on July 6, 2025. TNT Sports, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and MAX will air the 75-lap event live at 2 pm ET.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon got candid about his experience with his team, Kaulig Racing

Earlier this year, in March 2025, Cup Series driver Ty Dillon was featured in an interview with Big Play Sports Network. During the interaction, Dillon shared his thoughts on his experience with his team, Kaulig Racing, and compared it with his previous teams.

Dillon joined Kaulig Racing in the 2025 season as a full-time driver for the #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1. He further explained that his car delivers a better performance than any other car he has driven.

“This one has had the most positive impact on me outside the car and inside the car. First of all, the speed has been really good. The best speed of any race car I’ve ever driven in my career in the Cup Series. But the support from Matt [Kaulig] himself, the drive to win, and just the way he treats his people is second to none, and that makes the difference," Ty Dillon stated.

The #10 Chevy driver ranks 31st on the Cup Series points table with 274 points. He has secured one top-ten finish (at EchoPark Speedway) in 18 starts this season.

