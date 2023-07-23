Denny Hamlin reveals Barbie might be “the worst movie ever made” 

Denny Hamlin recently took to social media to share his opinion on the newly released Barbie movie.

The film has been garnering a lot of media attention, with strong reviews from critics and audiences alike. With a 90% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, 'Barbie' was praised for its feminist themes and the performances of its stars, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

However, not everyone seems to be on board with the positive sentiment surrounding the movie, with right-wing media outlets criticizing the film's feminist angle, labeling it as "woke" and taking issue with what they perceive as a "man-hating" portrayal of Ryan Gosling's character, Ken.

Adding fuel to the controversy, prominent conservative commentator Ben Shapiro shredded the film, further polarizing opinions about its overall message. Joining in the fray is NASCAR veteran and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin, who recently voiced his disapproval of the movie and shared his scathing review on social media.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, failed to impress the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who took to Twitter, declaring:

"Barbie might be the worst movie ever made. Not even Will Farrell could save it."

As expected, reactions to Denny Hamlin's statement were mixed. Some supported his perspective, echoing his sentiments about the film's quality, while others vehemently disagreed, arguing that the movie was an important step forward in promoting feminist ideals and challenging gender stereotypes.

Denny Hamlin favorite to win at Pocono Raceway after 2022 disqualification

Denny Hamlin is set to make a strong comeback as the favorite at this year's Pocono Raceway event. Despite facing a disqualification in the previous year's race, Hamlin's impressive track record of six Pocono wins has catapulted him to the forefront of predictions for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the 2.5-mile triangle.

Last year, Hamlin seemed to have secured his seventh Pocono win after crossing the finish line first. However, a post-race inspection revealed unapproved tape on the front of his car, leading to a heartbreaking disqualification.

As the defending race champion, Chase Elliott will be looking to maintain his title at Pocono Raceway. However, his third-place finish in the previous season didn't reflect his full potential, as both Hamlin and Kyle Busch finished ahead of him before their disqualification.

The forthcoming Pocono Raceway event promises an exciting showdown between some of the biggest names in NASCAR. BetMGM's odds have placed Hamlin as the top favorite with +500, considering his prior achievements and undeniable talent.

Denny Hamlin's teammate, Martin Truex Jr., who clinched a victory on Monday, follows closely as the second favorite. On the other hand, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson share the third spot, both eyeing the chance to prove their mettle on the track.

For Chase Elliott, the stakes are particularly high as he finds himself in a challenging position in the points standings. The 2020 Cup Series champion is currently ranked 23rd and faces a daunting 61-point deficit from the 16th and final provisional playoff spot.