Denny Hamlin reveals if 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan will ever race in a NASCAR stock car

As driver for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series as well as juggling co-owner duties for 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin is a driver has his hands in various pies around the sport. The 42-year-old's latest venture into the world of broadcasting and content surrounding NASCAR has come in the form of his new podcast Actions Detrimental on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media platform.

In a recent episode of his podcast that seems to be growing in popularity, Hamlin talked about how his relationship with NBA legend Michael Jordan has been over the three years the duo have owned 23XI Racing. Along with seeing the sport from a different perspective than that of a driver's, Hamin spoke about various memorable experiences with Jordan over the years.

When asked about his business partner's experience behind the wheel of an actual stock car, Denny Hamlin elaborated on how Michael Jordan might never be seen driving a Cup Series car in real life after his simulator session a couple of years back. He said:

"Never again, he did it once, but it was the simulator at TRD. That content has not been released, nor will it probably ever be released because you, good luck trying to get them to approve it. But he wanted to feel what we feel, and so Toyota set it up and our team set it up for him to get in the Toyota simulator."

Hamlin added:

"He did okay, he had a problem holding the car down on the bottom of the track. And then it was probably 15 minutes and he says, ‘I’m done.’ He was sweating profusely. It was very hot. They had to modify, you would not believe how they had to modify it like the back seat is out of the simulator so to fit his legs in the pedals. He put the helmet on and he’s just like, ‘Man, just my eyes, I got so dizzy. Like I just started feeling queasy.’ So he had to quit."

Denny Hamlin elaborates on Chase Elliott's injury and difficulties driving a NASCAR Cup Series car injured

As news broke about Chase Elliott's absence from the NASCAR field due to a fractured leg, 23XI Racing's co-owner Denny Hamlin spoke about how driving a NASCAR Cup Series car in anything but the best shape physically is not a pleasant experience.

On an episode of his podcast Actions Detrimental, he said:

"I can tell you when I blew my ACL out and I had to race just a few days later, it was not fun, the pain was not fun."

Meanwhile, NASCAR goes live from Phoenix Raceway this weekend for United Rental Work United 500 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX Sports.

