NASCAR 2023: Where to watch United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend for the United Rentals Work United 500, which will be held at the Phoenix Raceway. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (March 12) and the event will be telecast live on FOX and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 2:05 pm ET on Saturday (March 11) and can be enjoyed on FS1.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for 312 laps on the one-mile-long track, resulting in a 318.864-mile race. It will feature eight degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 11 degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and three degrees in the backstretch.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe won last year’s United Rentals Work United 500 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, NASCAR has seen three different winners in the first three races. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ended his 199-race winless streak at the Daytona International Speedway, two-time Cup Champion Kyle Busch won his 61st career Cup race at the Auto Club Speedway, and William Byron took the checkered flag at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick is the only active driver to have the most number of United Rentals Work United 500 wins (five times).

Where to watch NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 at the Phoenix Raceway:

Sunday, March 12, 2023

3:30 pm ET: United Rentals Work United 500

The 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the fourth point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of United Rentals Work United 500. As a result, all the action in Arizona, including the practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN while the main event will be live on FOX and MRN.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling weekend in Arizona.

