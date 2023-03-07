NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500 will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Phoenix Raceway. The race will be broadcast on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Avondale, Arizona, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut. The track features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch.

The Phoenix Raceway opened in 1964 and hosted its first Cup Series race the same year, with Alan Kulwicki taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 312 laps. The Cup Series practice race will be held at the one-mile oval track on March 10, followed by a qualifying race on the following day.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Friday (March 10)’s practice session. This will be followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run and conclude with the United Rentals Work United 500 main race.

Chase Briscoe and Stewart-Haas Racing enter as the defending winners of United Rentals Work United 500 after securing their thrilling victory in last year's event. The #14 driver will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, March 10, 2023

11:00 am ET: Garage hours (ARAC Menards Series)

3:000 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

3:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

5:00 pm ET: ARAC Menards Series practice

6:00 pm ET: ARAC Menards Series qualifying

6:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8:00 pm ET: General Tire 150

Saturday, March 11, 2023

9:00 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

10:30 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

12:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

1:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2:05 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: United Rentals 200

Sunday, March 12, 2023

12:30 pm ET: Garage Hours (Cup Series)

12:45 pm ET: Fan Track Access (frontstretch)

2:30 pm ET: Red Carpet Walk (All drivers)

2:40 pm ET: Th Drivers Meeting

3:30 pm ET: United Rentals Work United 500

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway from March 10 to 12.

