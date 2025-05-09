Denny Hamlin reveals the gender of his third baby with a cute sneaker surprise

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and his fiancée Jordan Fish will be parents for the third time. The couple recently posted a reel on Instagram revealing the gender of their third baby.

It’s going to be a boy. The video showed a pair of cute blue sneakers, confirming the same. Needless to say, Hamlin and Fish were overjoyed. The couple were seen smiling at the camera, standing alongside their daughters, Taylor and Holly.

2025 is going to be a busy year for Denny Hamlin. He co-owns 23XI Racing, a North Carolina-based race team that added a third car to its Cup Series roster (driven by Riley Herbst) earlier this year. So his responsibilities as a team owner will be even greater this year.

Hamlin is also a full-time driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and has to carry out his duties as a playoff-eligible driver. He has won two races so far and is vying for another one. One could predict it won't be long before he shatters Kevin Harvick’s record of 60 Cup career wins.

Besides all that, Hamlin has to fulfil his duties as a father. His partner is expecting around June 1. That’s also when NASCAR will host this year’s Coca-Cola 600, which the Toyota icon won back in 2022.

So if Jordan Fish goes into labor around that time, Denny Hamlin will probably be at the hospital. NASCAR will give him a playoff waiver, as childbirth and family emergencies are listed under the medical reason category.

Bubba Wallace’s wife shows up at Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish’s baby shower

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish recently hosted a baby shower, the photos of which were shared by the latter on her Instagram stories. Among the invitees was Amanda Wallace, wife of Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace.

Amanda got a picture with Fish, which she posted as an Instagram story. Fish flaunted her baby bump in a red and white checkered A-line dress, while Amanda rocked in a white shirt and blue jeans combo.

Here is a screenshot of Amanda’s story that Fish reposted later on:

Jordan Fish and Amanda Wallace (Source: Jordan Fish/Instagram)

Amanda’s husband, Bubba Wallace, is the longest-tenured driver at 23XI Racing, which Hamlin owns alongside former NBA legend Michael Jordan. Wallace is in his eighth full season in the series, driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry. He will race alongside Hamlin in Sunday’s (May 11) race at Kansas Speedway.

Fans can watch them on FS1, 3 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

