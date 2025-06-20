Denny Hamlin rolls up to WWE event in his NASCAR suit and a go-kart

At a recent WWE event, NASCAR star Denny Hamlin made a memorable entrance by arriving in full racing gear and driving a go-kart. Ric Flair’s theme song further solidified the driver's villainous persona in NASCAR.

The inaugural Fanatics Games are taking place during Fanatics Fest at the Javits Centre in New York City. This is a unique, decathlon-style competition bringing together 100 participants, including 50 top athletes and celebrities, along with 50 fans to compete across eight athletic challenges with a prize pool of $2 million, and $1 million will be awarded to the overall champion. Only the six best scores out of eight challenges count toward a competitor’s total.

The Fanatic Games marks a new level of crossover between WWE and the broader sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, and NASCAR.

The hilarious entrance for the WWE event was shared by WWE on X with the caption:

"@dennyhamlin rolled up to Fanatics Games in style!"

Denny Hamlin is a veteran of American stock car racing. He is a team owner competing full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the #11 car. With 57 Cup Series wins to his name, Hamlin is part of a rare list of drivers with most wins without a championship. Among Hamlin's most famous wins are his three Daytona 500 victories, as well as wins at the Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500.

In 2025, Hamlin has already put three wins on the board, seven top-five finishes and eight top-tens, demonstrating he can still keep up competitively at 44 years of age.

Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts after NASCAR's big victory over 23XI Racing in charter feud case

Denny Hamlin recently addressed the ongoing legal dispute involving 23XI Racing, the team he co-owns, and NASCAR over the issue of charters. After a Richmond court overturned an injunction that had allowed 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to keep their charters for the 2025 season, there is now a possibility that these teams may have to compete as open teams without guaranteed starting spots or financial benefits.

On his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin said:

"This is just part of the certain little battles that happened throughout the litigation. It does not have anything to do with the actual lawsuit itself. This was just essentially, we asked the judge to give us an injunction to allow us to race chartered as we go through this. He gave us the injunction based off of the facts and then we had NASCAR appealed it took it to the appeals panel and they overruled that initial judge." [50:10]

Denny Hamlin clarified on his podcast that this legal setback is only a procedural development and does not impact the core lawsuit, emphasizing that the litigation is ongoing and this was just one of several legal battles in the process.

