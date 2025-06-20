Triple H claims former WWE champion would have been "perfect" in DX

Triple H claimed a former WWE champion would have been a perfect fit in D-Generation X today on social media. The veteran was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Rob Gronkowski has made several appearances in WWE over the years and is a former 24/7 Champion. The former NFL player made an entrance to D-Generation X's theme at Fanatics Fest, and Triple H reacted to it. The King of Kings claimed that Gronk would have been a perfect fit in DX and rated his entrance a ten.

"Something tells me @RobGronkowski would’ve been perfect in DX…I give it a 10!" wrote The King of Kings.

The legend serves as the Chief Content Officer in the promotion. The company is on the road to Night of Champions 2025 later this month in Saudi Arabia. John Cena is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at the PLE.

Former WWE writer claims Triple H fumbled a massive opportunity with Zelina Vega

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Triple H missed a huge opportunity with Zelina Vega.

The 34-year-old captured the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green earlier this year. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that the promotion should have referenced the Women's United States Champion's father more on television. He suggested that The Game may have been unaware of what had happened.

"Bro, Coach, who I consider in the business, had no idea her (Zelina) father died in 9/11. He thought she just held a memorial when she won the title. He had no idea. But like you pointed out, the US Title, the greatest attack against US on home soil where she lost her dad, how could that possibly not be the story going in? Chris, I am gonna give them the benefit of the doubt, I swear to god. Is it possible that Triple H didn't know that's how her father passed?" [1:07 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what The Cerebral Assassin and the company's creative team have planned for Night of Champions next weekend.

