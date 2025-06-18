Triple H has fumbled a massive opportunity with WWE champion, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H is a major factor behind the evolution of the WWE product over the last few years. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks The Game has missed a major chance regarding an interesting storyline.

Zelina Vega is one of the most talented names on the WWE roster. However, she has rarely been involved in major storylines on the show and is yet to win the Women's World title. According to Vince Russo, it is surprising that Triple H did not utilize her history as the daughter of a 9/11 victim, especially considering how she paid a tribute to her father after winning the US title.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:

"Bro, Coach, who I consider in the business, had no idea her (Zelina) father died in 9/11. He thought she just held a memorial when she won the title. He had no idea. But like you pointed out, the US Title, the greatest attack against US on home soil where she lost her dad, how could that possibly not be the story going in? Chris, I am gonna give them the benefit of the doubt, I swear to god. Is it possible that Triple H didn't know that's how her father passed?" [1:07 onwards]

Another WWE veteran recently criticized Zelina Vega

According to former WWE SmackDown manager Dutch Mantell, Zelina Vega does not feel like a champion despite holding the US title.

Speaking on BroDown, Dutch Mantell talked about how Zelina's size was a factor in what made her not feel like a champion. He said:

"I really don't [think she feels like a champion]. She's the smallest girl there. And you can say about women, but it seems like the biggest woman, either Nia Jax or [any other] big girl, they should be the champions because they're bigger than everybody else. But this girl, I don't know. I guess are they going by the merchandise selling? But I don't know what her merchandise would be selling anyway," Mantell said. [13:51 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Zelina down the line.

