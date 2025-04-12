59-year-old legend confirmed to be inducting Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame; CM Punk's role revealed

Triple H is set to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the headliner this year, and a 59-year-old legend will induct him. Details on CM Punk's role in the Hall of Fame have also emerged.

This year, there is a stacked Hall of Fame class. While Triple H is headlining the show, Michelle McCool will occupy the Women's wing, The Natural Disasters will be inducted in the Tag Team wing, Lex Luger will get his long overdue recognition, and for the first time, there will be a match getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. That match is the iconic Bret Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin match at WrestleMania 13. It will be known as the "Immortal moment" wing.

It was officially announced that CM Punk will be inducting the "Immortal Moment" segment into the WWE Hall of Fame. As for Triple H, his best friend Shawn Michaels will unsurprisingly be inducting him into the Hall of Fame. Michelle McCool will be inducted by her husband, The Undertaker, while Diamond Dallas Page will induct Lex Luger.

What's interesting is that there has been no mention as to who will induct The Natural Disasters.

Also, there will be a legacy wing this year as well, with Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff getting inducted.

This is by far one of the most impressive Hall of Fame classes we've seen in a long time.

