Denny Hamlin's fiance Jordan Fish flaunts her baby bump in a white maternity playsuit paired with an oversized blue cardigan in the latest IG update 

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan Fish shared the latest picture of her baby bump on Instagram. She wore a relaxed outfit for a shoe-shopping day with her daughter Molly.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver first met her fiancée, Jordan Fish, over a decade ago, in 2007. The couple soon began dating and engaged over a year ago in January 2024. Apart from their two daughters, Taylor and Molly, they own two dogs, Milo and Lulu. Additionally, the Hamlin family is expecting a third child in June 2025.

In her latest story, Denny Hamlin's fiancée donned a white maternity playsuit paired with an oversized blue cardigan. She completed her look with a brown sling bag and wore matching flip-flops to keep the look comfortable.

Reflecting upon her baby bump, Jordan Fish captioned the story:

"Bumps bumpin"

Jordan Fish flaunted her baby bump in a comfortable outfit for shopping (Source: @xojordanfish via Instagram )

During his podcast series Action Detrimental, Hamlin showcased his excitement about Fish's pregnancy.

"Yeah, I got another one coming. I am 3 for 3. Another baby. We are really, really excited. (We are) due June 1st-ish. So, right around Charlotte (race).

"Taylor is most excited that Molly will no longer be the youngest and be the baby in the family. And then Molly is excited to have a younger (sibling) that she can take care of," Hamlin revealed on the podcast.

Hamlin and his fiancée announced their pregnancy on Christmas last year. The couple shared a joint Instagram post with their daughters and revealed the big news to their fans.

Denny Hamlin's fiancee Jordan Fish joins Haley Dillon's podcast as the first guest

Earlier this month, the three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, became the first guest on fellow Cup Series driver Ty Dillon's wife Haley's podcast "Believe In The Good."

Fish took to her Instagram and shared a clip from the podcast with Ty Dillon's wife and wrote:

"Thank you for having me as your first guest on your new podcast."

In the clip, Fish talked about her relationship with Hamlin. She also touched upon the rough patch of her relationship over the years. After dating for years, Hamlin and his fiancée broke up in 2021 but later got back together in the same year and announced their engagement on January 1, 2024.

It's so hard because our relationship has so many seasons... when you're in a long-term relationship, it's not like butterflies and all that stuff... the whole time, you know, you have ebbs and flows of ups and downs. And we've had a lot of downs, but we've also had a lot of ups," Jordan said.

Denny Hamlin ranks seventh in the Cup Series standings with 110 points. He secured one top-five and two top-ten finishes in four starts in the 2025 season.

