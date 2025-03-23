Denny Hamlin’s fianceé flaunts her baby bump in an all-black dress at Homestead-Miami

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and his fiancée, Jordan Fish, are enjoying their time at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Fish took to Instagram to share a few clips of them walking on the track together, showcasing her baby bump.

The Florida native met his soon-to-be wife nearly two decades ago in 2007. The couple began dating soon after, and Hamlin proposed to Fish over a year ago, in January 2024. They share two daughters, Taylor and Molly, and also have two dogs, Milo and Lulu. Hamlin and Fish are expecting their third child in June 2025.

In her latest Instagram story, Hamlin's fiancée wore a black dress, styled with a white cap and black shades. Fish arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway early in the morning, around 9 AM, holding a cup of coffee.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Jordan Fish walking on the Homestead-Miami Speedway with her husband (Source: @xojordnafish via Instagram)

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is thrilled about his wife's pregnancy, and during his podcast, he expressed his excitement about becoming a father for the third time. He stated:

"Yeah, I got another one coming. I am 3 for 3. Another baby. We are really, really excited. (We are) due June 1st-ish. So, right around Charlotte (race).

"Taylor is most excited that Molly will no longer be the youngest and be the baby in the family. And then Molly is excited to have a younger (sibling) that she can take care of," Hamlin revealed on the podcast.

They publicized their pregnancy last Christmas. The couple shared a joint Instagram post featuring themselves with their two daughters, revealing the news to their fans.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, was the first guest on Haley Dillon's podcast

Earlier this month, NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, appeared on fellow Cup Series driver and on-track rival Ty Dillon's wife, Haley Dillon's, podcast, "Believe In The Good." Fish was Haley's first guest on the podcast, which was held on Instagram.

Hamlin's soon-to-be wife shared a clip from the podcast on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"Thank you for having me as your first guest on your new podcast."

During the podcast, Fish and Haley Dillon discussed the dynamics of Fish's relationship. Hamlin's fiancée touched on the rough patches in her relationship, including their breakup in 2021. However, the couple reconciled and announced their engagement on January 1, 2024.

It's so hard because our relationship has so many seasons... when you're in a long-term relationship, it's not like butterflies and all that stuff... the whole time, you know, you have ebbs and flows of ups and downs. And we've had a lot of downs, but we've also had a lot of ups," Jordan said.

Denny Hamlin currently ranks 12th on the driver's points table with 122 points under his name. Additionally, he has secured one top-five and two top-ten finishes in five starts in the 2025 season.

