Jordan Fish, longtime partner and fiancée of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, recently shared a moment from her Texas race weekend. In a mirror selfie, she showed off her baby bump while wearing a black and yellow floral dress.

Fish posed in a fitted sunflower-print dress, her hand resting on her baby bump. To complete the outfit, the dress is paired with sleek black knee-high boots. In the story, she mentioned being obsessed with the dress, as can be seen from the multiple photographs shared, from the race at Texas. Her caption to this particular picture read:

“I was obsessed with this dress🌻”

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish's, Instagram story (via Instagram, @xojordanfish)

Fish is currently expecting her third child with Denny Hamlin, with the baby due in June. The post follows another pregnancy update from Jordan Fish, where she shared that she was 35 weeks along, meaning the baby is expected any time next month (via Newsweek). The couple announced their pregnancy back in December through a holiday-themed reveal. Fish and Hamlin are already parents to two daughters, Taylor and Molly.

Denny Hamlin’s fiancée, Jordan Fish, is from Fort Mill, South Carolina. She had a career in dancing and was also a cheerleader for the Charlotte Bobcats. This is where Hamlin and her first met in 2007. She then studied communications and public relations at East Carolina University. Gradually she moved onto having a business in fashion and business, including running her own business, a clothing baby brand Bambinos, and a handcrafts and accessories line called Kustom Klutch.

Jordan Fish celebrates Denny Hamlin’s Darlington win with touching post

After Denny Hamlin secured back-to-back Cup Series wins, including a victory at Darlington Raceway, Jordan Fish marked the achievement with an Instagram post. She shared three photos: the first two featuring herself, Hamlin, and their younger daughter, Molly Gold Hamlin, and a third that included more loved ones. The post was captioned:

“Throwback weekend @darlingtonraceway was a success! 😃✌🏼Back to back wins for @dennyhamlin 🏆 Especially grateful that my family was there to experience victory lane! 🏁”

Denny Hamlin, who drives the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, now holds 56 career Cup Series wins. His Darlington win was the first time since 2012 that he won back-to-back races, having also won at Martinsville the week before.

Hamlin has had a solid start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. After 11 races, he’s third in the drivers' standings with 338 points, just 83 points behind top-placed William Byron.

Hamlin has picked up two wins, five top-fives, and six top-10s this season. Although he hasn’t secured a pole position yet, he has led 316 laps across the season. His average start is 12.5, his average finish is just over 13th place, and he has had one DNF so far.

