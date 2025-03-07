Fiancée of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, Jordon Fish recently shared an Instagram story with an adorable video. Dressed in a casual blue t-shirt and black biker shorts, Fish showcased her baby bump on the social media platform.

Hamlin and Fish got engaged last year in January and are expecting their third child together. Hamlin is a veteran Joe Gibbs Racing driver and co-owns the Cup Series team 23XI Racing with basketball legend Michael Jordan. He races in the No. 11 Toyota Camry and currently stands in the 17th position in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings after three races.

Fish took to Instagram and uploaded the story with a two-word caption:

"27 weeks"

Jordan Fish, fiancée of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, shares a 27-week baby bump selfie | Source: @xojordanfish

The post was about the couple’s addition to their growing family which already includes two daughters - Taylor and Molly. The three-time Daytona 500 winner has been a key figure in the sport for nearly two decades and keeps his family close to his heart. Earlier in the year, on his YouTube podcast Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, the JGR racer shared the news and discussed the family's excitement about the pregnancy.

"Yeah, I got another one coming. I am 3 for 3. Another baby. We are really, really excited. (We are) due June 1st-ish. So, right around Charlotte (race)...... Taylor is most excited that Molly will no longer be the youngest and be the baby in the family. And then Molly is excited to have a younger (sibling) that she can take care of," Hamlin revealed on the podcast. [55:00 onwards]

The couple's daughters, Taylor and Molly, are often seen supporting Hamlin at the race track. Hamlin's partner also posted a video showing their bags packed for the race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9. Hamlin wants to balance his racing schedule and be present for the delivery, likely to fall between the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte and the Ally 400 in Tennessee.

Denny Hamlin's crash-interrupted season so far

Hamlin has had a rough start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, as three of his races have been marred with wrecks. Looking favorite, Hamlin was about to take his fourth win in the Daytona 500 as he led the race with Austin Cindric at his side. But a multi-car wreck in the final lap involving Cole Custer and Corey LaJoie forced Hamlin to turn and go into the walls from the low line.

Denny Hamlin, Cody Ware, Cole Custer, and Ty Gibbs crash during the Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

William Byron brushed past the crash on the high line and took his second consecutive win in the season opener. Hamlin finished sixth in the second race of the season at Atlanta but struggled at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where he was caught in an incident with Austin Dillon. On turn six A, Hamlin attempted an overtake on the Richard Childress No. 3 driver, but his brakes locked up as he collided with Dillon, sending him into the gravel.

The late race caution with 14 laps to go determined the winner as Christopher Bell went past Kyle Busch and took home his second win of the season. Hamlin finished in 21st place and has 67 points in the three races this season. He will remain hopeful of avoiding any more wrecks in Phoenix.

