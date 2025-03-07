Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan Fish shares adorable video with pet dog Milo in Instagram story updates, taking followers through her day

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, recently took to her Instagram and shared a walk-through of her day. She shared a series of stories on her account, and most of them featured her pet dog, Milo.

Ad

Hamlin and Fish met over a decade ago in 2007 during a Charlotte Bobcats game. They soon began dating and got engaged in January 2024. The couple share two daughters, Taylor, born in 2013, and Molly, born in 2017. Additionally, the Hamlin family has two pet dogs, Milo and Lulu.

On her recent IG story, Denny Hamlin's fiancée took Milo out for a ride in her car while she dropped her kids at school. She playfully mentioned that Milo was ready on time, but her daughters were late for school. Fish then shared an adorable short clip with Milo while waiting for Taylor and Molly.

Ad

Trending

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Jordan Fish's adorable moments with her pet dog Milo (Source: @xojordanfish via Instagram)

In the follow-up story, Jordan Fish's pet dogs Milo and Lulu enjoyed their time with a ball on the school's basketball court. The Hamlin family rescued Lulu after they found him under the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

Ad

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, shared insights after completing the first month of the year

After just one month in 2025, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, was exhausted. The former cheerleader took to her Instagram stories to open up about the challenges she faced in the month.

A ribbon company, Gussy Up Bow Co., shared a challenge in which they need to survive each day of January. Fish also felt the same way and shared the post on her story.

Ad

“Just trying to survive.. one day at a time.. iykyk,” Denny Hamlin's fiancée captioned the story.

Fish and Hamlin are expecting their third child in June 2025. The former cheerleader knows how difficult pregnancy can be from her past experiences. However, the occasion also calls for celebration, and she shared the news via a joint Instagram post with Hamlin last Christmas.

“The more, the Merrier. Merry Christmas,” the caption read.

Ad

Ad

Denny Hamlin debuted in the Cup Series in 2005 with Joe Gibbs Racing. He landed a full-time seat in the next season, replacing Jason Leffler. Since then he has been with the team and has amassed 54 wins, 234 top-five finishes, and 43 pole positions in 689 starts in his 20-year career.

The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver clinched his first top-ten finish of the 2025 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He began the race from P37 and made his way to sixth position. Hamlin also secured a P21 finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback