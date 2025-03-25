Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan shares heartfelt IG moments as daughters Taylor and Molly grow up

Jordan Fish, fiancée of NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin, took to social media to share heartwarming photos of her daughters. The couple has two daughters, Taylor and Molly, who are both 12 and seven years old, respectively.

Fish took to her Instagram story to show off her oldest daughter, Taylor's, new haircut. In the post, the fiancée of the 54-time Cup Series winner penned a heartfelt caption about how Taylor is getting older. She wrote:

"Fresh chop for Tay 🤍✂️ My baby isn't a baby anymore 😢 Thank you @jordanscissorhands for the fresh chop for Tay Tay! 💇🏼‍♀️"

Screenshot via Instagram @xojordanfish

Fish then posted another photo to her story, this time of Molly. Her caption read:

"My Molly is one for the books 😂 thanks @katiekrenaut for the vid!"

Screenshot via Instagram @xojordanfish

Hamlin and Fish got engaged on New Year's Day 2024. The couple's family will soon expand from 4 to 5 as they are expecting their third child. Fish was in attendance at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for Sunday's Cup race.

The race was Hamlin's debut with his new primary sponsor, Progressive Insurance. Fish posted photos via Instagram of the couple at the race, penning a one-word caption.

"Miami 🌴💙," she wrote.

Hamlin drove to a fifth-place finish for his second top-five of the 2025 season. The JGR star sits eighth in the points standings with one stage win at Homestead. The Chesterfield, Virginia native's best finish this season is second at Phoenix.

Hamlin is amid his 20th full-time season of Cup Series competition and his 20th with JGR. While he's won 54 races and three Daytona 500s, the veteran is still seeking his first career championship. Hamlin has made the Championship 4 race four times but has failed to capture the title in all of them.

Last year, Hamlin wheeled his way to three victories. He made it to the Round of 8 of the playoffs but missed out on the championship race for the third straight season.

Denny Hamlin and his family enjoyed quality time at Immersive Disney Animation

When he's not behind the wheel of the #11 NASCAR Cup Series car, Denny Hamlin is often making time for his fiancée, Jordan Fish, and their two daughters, Taylor and Molly. Ahead of the Las Vegas Cup Series race, Hamlin was seen with his family at the Immersive Disney Animation resort.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick and his young son were also seen with Hamlin's family. The JGR driver took to Instagram to share photos from the trip, writing:

"Had a great time at the Immersive Disney Animation in Las Vegas. Thanks for having us @lhimmersive"

23XI Racing is co-owned by Hamlin and retired NBA legend Michael Jordan. The team also fields Bubba Wallace in the #23 and Riley Herbst in the #35.

