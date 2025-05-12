Denny Hamlin's fiancée and other moms deliver NASCAR's most iconic phrase 

NASCAR honored Mother's Day this year with a unique tribute: a video featuring several drivers' moms delivering the iconic NASCAR race start command. Among them was Denny Hamlin’s fiancée, Jordan Fish, who appeared in the video alongside other mothers, including Taylor Nemechek.

The video was uploaded as an Instagram Story by Legacy Motor Club. The clip showcased various NASCAR moms. It also included Hamlin's fiancée Jordan Fish, who is set to welcome her third child with the driver, calling out the race-starting command. It was captioned,

“The most famous words in NASCAR from the moms. #happymothersday,”

The iconic command in focus here is the race start command, usually given by a Grand Marshal. It is also part of the pre-race countdown. The mothers began the race by saying,

“Drivers, start your engines”

Story by Legacy Motor Club on Instagram, featuring Denny Hamlin's fiance Jordan Fish who is pregnant with their third child, and other mothers, delivering the NASCAR pre race start command. Source: via Instagram, @legacy.motorclub

As for Jordan Fish’s beau, Denny Hamlin, his most recent race at Kansas ended in disappointment due to a clutch failure that left his car stalled during a pit stop. Despite running as high as third, he was forced to retire after completing 199 of 267 laps, finishing 36th. This marked his second consecutive DNF, the first time that has happened in 12 years.

Denny Hamlin’s fiancée’s update on baby no. 3 comes with his assurance: “Yeah, of course”

Jordan Fish, Denny Hamlin’s fiancée, is currently pregnant with their third child. Previously, shared a personal update on Instagram featuring a photo of her baby bump, accompanied by a Mother’s Day message. With her due date in June, Fish is in the final phase of her pregnancy.

The image was shared through her Instagram stories. After a period of separation in 2021, Hamlin and Fish reconciled in 2022. In January 2024, they got engaged during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple already has two daughters—Taylor and Molly—and their third child is expected very soon.

The timing has drawn attention because it closely coincides with the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend, but Hamlin assured he will be present for the baby's birth.

During an episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin addressed the timing of the baby’s arrival, confirming that Jordan Fish is due around June 1—the same weekend as NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With potential overlap between the race and the birth, fans wondered if Hamlin would skip the event.

Hamlin made his position clear. When asked if he’d be there for the birth, Hamlin affirmed by saying,

“I’ve got another one coming. I’m three-for-three. Another baby. We’re really, really excited. Due June 1st-ish. So, right around Charlotte weekend, hopefully we can get that thing popped out somewhere around then.” [55:02 onwards]

“Yeah, of course…They can make that — make it come out, whenever.” he added.

As per a new NASCAR rule, drivers are now allowed to miss a race for the birth of a child without needing a playoff waiver. This was part of the 2025 NASCAR waiver changes.

