Denny Hamlin’s fiancée reacts to Toni Breidinger’s bikini pictures for SI Swimsuit

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, shared her thoughts on Toni Breidinger's bikini pictures on the latter's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue debut. Fish commended the 25-year-old Californian for representing herself and stock car racing in the 2025 issue.

Breidinger, a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rookie, shot the bikini photo-op at The Boca Raton in Florida with photographer Ben Horton. She became the first NASCAR driver to be featured in the renowned magazine issue. This year, she is one of the SI Swimsuit models along with American gymnast Olivia Dunne and Mexican-American actress/film producer Salma Hayek.

Jordan Fish, who started dating Denny Hamlin in 2009, took to Instagram to commemorate Breidinger's feature as a first-year SI Swimsuit model. She commented:

"Stop!!! Okay lesss go!!!!! Way to represent!!! 🔥🔥"

Jordan Fish commented on Toni Breidinger's post - Source: @xojordanfish via @tonibreidinger on Instagram

Other female athletes also showed their support for Toni Breidinger's SI Swimsuit issue debut, including fellow racecar driver and BMW M Motorsports global ambassador, Samantha Tan. American gymnast Suni Lee, who also debuted in the 2025 issue, commented on Breidinger's post for support as well.

On her part, the #5 Truck Series driver said (via Sports Illustrated):

"I hope when people see my photos, they feel empowered."

Both Toni Breidinger and Denny Hamlin will return to the NASCAR stage this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Breidinger will enter the Window World 250 scheduled for May 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The following day, Hamlin, driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will compete for the $1 million prize money in the All-Star Race. He is one of the eligible drivers for the main event after winning races in the past two seasons.

Denny Hamlin's fiancée shared moments from baby shower ceremony ahead of NASCAR's All-Star weekend

Denny Hamlin and fiancée Jordan Fish are expecting a baby this year. As such, Fish's family and friends threw her a baby shower ceremony, which was graced by several attendees, including her daughters, Taylor and Molly.

In an Instagram post, the soon-to-be mother of three wrote:

"Thank you to my family and friends who threw me the most beautiful baby shower last week! I wish I could include everyone in all these photos who made it so special - because lil guy is so loved already 🥰🥰 can’t believe in a few short weeks we will be welcoming a baby boy! 🩵."

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish first met at a Charlotte Bobcats game in 2007 when his now-fiancée was still part of the Lady Cats, the NBA team's cheerleading team. After dating in 2009, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Taylor, four years later. Their second daughter, Molly, was born in 2017.

The family is expecting the new family member in June, which could coincide with the inaugural Mexico City race, the first points-paying contest outside the US since 1958. It will happen between the Michigan and Pocono race weekends, giving NASCAR teams a logistics nightmare in a three-week stretch.

For now, Hamlin gears up for a non-points-paying All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday (May 18). He will try to brush off a back-to-back DNF from the last two races at Texas and Kansas.

