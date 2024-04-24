Denny Hamlin's wife Jordan Fish hilariously shares her daughters' victory lane wish with Michael Jordan

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin's wife Jordan Fish recently shared a hilarious story about her daughters.

The NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway saw 23XI driver Tyler Reddick secure his first victory of the season. The win was pivotal for the 28-year-old driver, putting him in prime position to compete for the Cup Series championship in the playoffs later this season.

Reddick's victory was also the first win for 23XI Racing in 2024. The driver, who is in his second season with the Denny Hamlin/Michael Jordan-owned team, won three races last year before driving into victory lane in the 188-lap event in Talladega on Sunday. Elated by the win, co-owner and NBA icon Michael Jordan was seen celebrating with his driver.

Clips surfaced online of Jordan basking in the glory with Reddick and his four-year-old son Beau. The former Chicago Bulls legend lifted Beau in his hands as they celebrated with Tyler Reddick in victory lane, making for a moment to cherish for Reddick Jr.

Following the race, Denny Hamlin's wife Jordan Fish took to her Instagram handle to share a light-hearted pun featuring her daughters Taylor and Molly. Referring to Hamlin's ownership of 23XI Racing, Fish wrote:

"When you realise you are actually cheering for 3 drivers, and you too could've been in the victory lane w/Michael Jordan."

Jordan Fish's Instagram story

How did Denny Hamlin react to Tyler Reddick's victory?

Hamlin, who has part-ownership in 23XI Racing since the team came together in 2021, was elated as Reddick drove into victory lane. He told Fox Sports' Jamie Little after the race:

“Every 23XI win is like watching your kid win. It always means a little bit more when they do it than when you do it. Certainly, the day was disastrous for us. Man, just so excited for this race team and Tyler, Billy, all the guys that really help make this happen. So, it’s great Michael [Jordan] gets to enjoy it.”

Hamlin, who suffered a DNF in the same race after an incident with Bubba Wallace, believes Tyler Reddick's win was fully deserved. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver added:

“He’s been wanting to be in Victory Lane for quite some time now, and it’s really about how this team’s progressing over time. Yeah, it’s a superspeedway win, but these guys are contending week in and week out and they deserve to win.”

Denny Hamlin has two wins so far in the 2024 campaign. The 43-year-old driver is ranked sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, with 308 points to his name after 10 races.