Denny Hamlin shares daughters Taylor and Molly’s excitement as the couple awaits the birth of their third child 

Denny Hamlin is expecting a third child with fiancee Jordan Fish mid-season in June. On the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin shared that his daughters are excited to welcome a new family member for reasons such as having a younger sibling.

Hamlin is a veteran NASCAR driver with two daughters, Taylor, 12, and Molly, 7, whom he shares with long-time partner Jordan Fish. The couple met in 2007 when Fish was part of the Lady Cats, the dance group of the former NBA team Charlotte Bobcats.

Expecting to welcome the newest member of his family in June, Denny Hamlin told the podcast how his daughters feel about having a new sibling. He said:

"Taylor is most excited that Molly will no longer be the youngest." [0:30 onwards]

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also shared that Molly is excited to take care of a younger sibling.

"And then Molly is excited to have a younger that she can take care of," Hamlin added.

According to Denny Hamlin, the new family member could arrive sometime during the first week of June. It could coincide with the Nashville Superspeedway race following the longest event on the calendar, the Coca-Cola 600, at Charlotte.

The month of June will also witness the inaugural race in Mexico City. It is slated to become the first points-paying race outside the US since 1958. The event is scheduled between the Michigan and Pocono race weekends.

The new playoff waiver rule introduced over the off-season would allow Hamlin to miss a race to welcome his third child without receiving a penalty.

For now, the 54-time Cup race winner is preparing for the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona Speedweek will kick off in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel on February 13 and conclude in the Daytona 500 on February 16.

Denny Hamlin shares social media post for daughter's 12th birthday

Last month, Denny Hamlin greeted his daughter Taylor for her birthday with a social media post. He posted snippets of moments with his daughter including their family trip to Italy during NASCAR's Olympic break last year.

In the caption for the same, Hamlin wrote:

"Happy 12th birthday Taylor! Nearly a teenager 🤯🎂."

Taylor James Hamlin was born on January 20, 2013. She starred in NASCAR's Netflix series NASCAR: Full Speed as the camera crew followed Denny Hamlin throughout the 2023 season.

That season saw Hamlin miss the Championship 4 despite an impressive P3 finish in the penultimate race at Martinsville Speedway. He also failed to advance to the championship fight the previous year after Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final lap to eliminate him from playoff contention.

Despite winning 54 races, Hamlin has yet to secure his first Cup Series championship. The 2025 season marks the driver's 20th year in the premier series driving the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

Denny Hamlin (11) during the pre-season race at Bowman Gray Stadium - Source: Imagn

He competes alongside JGR teammates Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs. Chase Briscoe also joins the Huntersville-based outfit after taking over Martin Truex Jr.'s ride.

